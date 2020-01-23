23 January 2020

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

Quarterly Update

For the three months to 31 October 2019

Highlights

NAV per share of 1,140.4p Total return of +9.7% over the nine months Total return of -2.5% over the quarter; performance impacted by foreign exchange movements

Continued positive underlying performance across the portfolio

Cash generative portfolio with healthy level of realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and multiples of cost

Continued development of new high-quality manager relationships and highly selective co-investment programme Further increasing exposure to the North American market, which now represents 30% of the portfolio

Active management of the portfolio, post the reporting period, one secondary sale has been completed at a premium to fund valuation

NAV and share price continue to outperform the FTSE All-Share Index over one, three, five and 10 years

Business review



Continued strong performance across the portfolio

Investment portfolio valued at £782.6m 1 +12.4% portfolio return for the first nine months of the financial year; +12.6% on a constant currency basis -2.1% portfolio return for the quarter; +2.1% on a constant currency basis Impact of FX movements negative during the quarter but broadly neutral over the nine months



Portfolio is cash generative

16 full realisations in the quarter; £40.5m of proceeds received Realisation of Abode Healthcare co-investment alongside Tailwind III at 2.0x cost, generating proceeds of £9.8m, an IRR of 81%

41 full realisations in the first nine months of the financial year; £108.1m of proceeds received Realisations at a 34% uplift to carrying value; 2.3x multiple of cost



Selective investment into a number of compelling high conviction investment opportunities

High conviction investments (ICG directly controlled investments, third-party co-investments and secondary investments) comprise 41% of investment portfolio



Two US co-investments completed during the quarter, each alongside leading US mid-market managers $10m (£8.1m) into VitalSmarts, a leading provider of corporate training courses, our second co-investment alongside Leeds Equity $10m (£7.8m) into Berlin Packaging, a provider of global packaging services and supplies, alongside Oak Hill Capital Partners



£45.7m of new investment in the quarter; £109.6m in the nine months High conviction investments 36% of capital deployed in quarter; 37% in nine months Focus remains on defensive growth, structural downside protection and relative value The portfolio is well balanced across a range of developed markets; US exposure now 30% of the portfolio having more than doubled as a proportion of the portfolio since 2016 when ICG became manager



£34.5m new primary commitments to three funds in the quarter including two new leading European managers (Carlyle and Investindustrial) €10m (£8.6m) commitment to Carlyle Europe V, focused on mid-market European buyouts €15m (£13.6m) commitment to Investindustrial VII, focused on Southern European mid-market buyouts, with a specific focus on Italy and Spain $15m (£12.4m) commitment to Gridiron IV, a US mid-market buyout fund

In total, £152.4m of new primary commitments have been made to eleven funds in the first nine months of the financial year

Continued cash generation and new investment opportunities since quarter end

Further £37.7m of proceeds received since the quarter end 2 , including £8.2m from a secondary sale at a premium to the prior valuation The secondary market is a key tool for actively managing the portfolio both from a new investment and a realisation perspective

, including £8.2m from a secondary sale at a premium to the prior valuation £34.1m of new investment, including £13.1m redeployed into a restructuring transaction alongside PAI Partners, whereby we chose to continue to hold the majority of our holding in Froneri, alongside PAI Partners. We first invested in Froneri, which is the third largest manufacturer and distributor of ice cream worldwide, in 2013, via our commitment to PAI V and directly via a co-investment alongside the fund. The original investment delivered a strong return having quadruped EBITDA in the last five years of PAI ownership.





Closing net asset value of £786.2m; investment portfolio represents 99.5% of net asset value

Cash balance of £33.1m; uncalled commitments of £493.7m £184.8m total liquidity (including £151.7m undrawn bank facility)



Strong balance sheet

Dividend

Third quarter dividend of 5p declared, taking dividends for the nine months to 15p Third quarter dividend will be paid on 6 March 2020 The ex-dividend date will be 13 February 2020 and the record date 14 February 2020



Board

·Since the period end, non-executive director, Jane Tufnell, has been appointed Chair-designate and will succeed Jeremy Tigue when he steps down from the Board at the AGM in June 2020



Consistent strong performance

The performance of the Company remains strong over the short, medium and long term

Performance to 31 October 2019 3 months 9 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10* years Net asset value per share (TR) -2.5% +9.7% +11.3% +48.5% +86.7% +226.4% Share price (TR) +7.0% +15.6% +15.5% +53.8% +85.5% +242.4% FTSE All-Share Index (TR) -2.1% +8.3% +6.8% +19.3% +37.9% +117.9%

* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten-year figures are for the 121 month period to 31 October 2019.



Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“The portfolio has continued to deliver strong underlying returns in the third quarter. We have continued to deploy capital into private companies with strong defensive characteristics in sectors with non-cyclical growth drivers. We are pleased with the progress made on increasing our portfolio weighting to international markets.







The portfolio continues to report realisations at significant uplifts to carry value and cost, and we believe it is well positioned to continue to generate value for shareholders, as well as weather political and economic uncertainty. We have continued to build new high-quality manager relationships successfully which will offer us unique private market insights and investment opportunities in the future.”







Disclaimer This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2019. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio 1 DomusVi + Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 France 3.7% 2 City & County Healthcare Group Provider of home care services Graphite Capital 2013 UK 3.0% 3 Minimax + Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 2.7% 4 Froneri +^ Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI Partners 2013 UK 2.6% 5 PetSmart + Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 USA 2.4% 6 Roompot + Operator and developer of holiday parks PAI Partners 2016 Netherlands 2.3% 7 Yudo + Manufacturer of components for injection moulding ICG 2018 South Korea 2.0% 8 Beck & Pollitzer Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocation Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.9% 9 LeafFilter Provider of gutter protection solutions Gridiron 2016 USA 1.8% 10 Visma + Provider of accounting software and accounting outsourcing services ICG 2017 Norway 1.8% 11 System One + Provider of specialty workforce solutions Thomas H Lee Partners 2016 USA 1.8% 12 ICR Group Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industry Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.7% 13 Gerflor^ Manufacturer of vinyl flooring ICG 2011 France 1.7% 14 Supporting Education Group +^ Provider of temporary staff for the education sector ICG 2014 UK 1.6% 15 Doc Generici + Retailer of pharmaceutical products







ICG 2019 Italy 1.6% 16 IRI + Provider of data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2018 USA 1.5% 17 nGAGE Provider of recruitment services Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.4% 18 Endeavor Schools + Operator of schools Leeds Equity Partners 2018 USA 1.4% 19 YSC Provider of leadership consulting and management assessment services Graphite Capital 2017 UK 1.3% 20 Berlin Packaging + Provider of global packaging services and supplies Oak Hill Capital Partners 2019 USA 1.2% 21 PSB Academy + Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.1% 22 VitalSmarts + Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity Partners 2019 USA 1.0% 23 Compass Community Provider of fostering services and children residential care Graphite Capital 2017 UK 1.0% 24 David Lloyd Leisure + Operator of premium health clubs TDR Capital 2013 UK 0.9% 25 Ceridian + Provider of payroll and human capital software Thomas H Lee Partners 2007 USA 0.8% 26 U-POL^ Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products Graphite Capital 2010 UK 0.8% 27 Cognito +^ Supplier of communications equipment, software & services Graphite Capital 2002 / 2014 UK 0.7% 28 EG Group Operator of petrol station forecourts TDR Capital 2014 UK 0.6% 29 RegEd + Provider of regulatory compliance and management software products Gryphon Investors 2019 USA 0.6% 30 Alerian^ Provider of data and investment products focused on natural resources ICG 2018 USA 0.5% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 47.2% ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment. ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2019 are:

Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment

£m 1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII * Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 93.4 14.9 2 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 21.9 4.2 3 ICG Europe VI ** Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2015 Europe 19.6 3.3 4 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA 18.2 2.9 5 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2015 USA 16.6 1.6 6 BC European Capital IX ** Large buyouts 2011 Europe/USA 15.2 0.4 7 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 Europe/USA 14.7 1.4 8 PAI Europe VI Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 13.9 1.7 9 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II Secondary fund restructurings 2016 Europe/USA 13.5 16.2 10 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 Europe 13.2 5.4 11 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / ** Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK 12.7 2.8 12 Permira V Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA 12.6 0.9 13 One Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe/USA 11.8 1.1 14 Silverfleet II Mid-market buyouts 2014 Europe 11.4 2.1 15 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 Europe 11.1 24.9 16 Resolute II ** Mid-market buyouts 2018 USA 10.5 2.3 17 TDR Capital III Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 10.2 2.2 18 ICG Asia Pacific Fund III Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts 2016 Asia Pacific 10.1 3.9 19 BC European Capital X Large buyouts 2016 Europe 9.3 4.7 20 IK VII Mid-market buyouts 2013 Europe 8.7 0.4 21 Hollyport Secondary Opportunities VI Tail-end secondary portfolios 2017 Global 8.6 2.3 22 Activa Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2013 France 8.5 2.1 23 The Fourth Alcuin Fund Mid-market buyouts 2015 UK 8.2 1.7 24 Permira VI Large buyouts 2016 Europe 8.2 1.9 25 Nordic Capital Partners VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 8.1 1.4 26 Oak Hill Capital Partners IV Mid-market buyouts 2017 USA 8.1 3.4 27 IK VIII Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe 7.8 1.1 28 Charterhouse Capital Partners X Large buyouts 2015 Europe 7.7 5.9 29 Bain Capital Europe IV Mid-market buyouts 2014 Europe 7.5 1.1 30 Harwood Private Equity IV Mid-market buyouts 2015 UK 7.4 - Total of the largest 30 fund investments 428.7 118.2 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 54.8% * Includes the associated Top Up funds. ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.

Portfolio analysis

All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category % of portfolio High conviction portfolio

ICG



21.1% Third party co-investments 16.4% Third party secondary investments 3.9% Total High Conviction investments 41.4%



Third party funds portfolio

Graphite Capital primary funds



13.4% Third party primary funds

Total diversified fund investments 45.2%

58.6% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments Large buyouts 49.6% Mid-market buyouts 41.5% Small buyouts 5.6% Other 3.3% Total 100.0%



Portfolio by calendar year of investment



% of value of underlying investments 2019 11.5% 2018 20.6% 2017 19.4% 2016 16.8% 2015 8.0% 2014 8.8% 2013 8.2% 2012 1.7% 2011 0.9% 2010 1.3% 2009 1.0% 2008 0.2% 2007 1.3% 2006 and before 0.3% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments Healthcare and education 22.7% Industrials 21.6% Consumer goods and services 13.8% TMT 13.5% Business services 12.4% Leisure 7.6% Financials 5.4% Other 3.0% Total 100.0%









Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters



% of value of underlying investments UK 29.9% North America 29.5% Europe 36.4% Rest of world 4.2% Total 100.0%

Balance sheet information

The summary balance sheet at 31 October 2019 is set out below.

31 October 2019 % of net assets 31 January 2019 % of net assets £m £m Total portfolio 782.6 99.5% 694.8 95.1% Cash and liquid assets 33.1 4.2% 60.6 8.3% Other net current liabilities (29.5) (3.7%) (24.5) (3.4)% Net assets 786.2 100.0% 730.9 100.0%





Movement in the portfolio 9 months £m 31 October 19 Opening Portfolio* 694.8 Third-party funds portfolio drawdowns 68.6 High conviction investments – ICG funds, secondary

investments and co-investments 41.0 Total new investment 109.6 Realisation Proceeds (108.1) Net cash (inflow)/outflow 1.5 Underlying Valuation Movement** 87.6 Currency movement (1.3) Closing Portfolio* 782.6 % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) 12.6% % currency movement (0.2%) % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) 12.4%



** 85% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2019 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 19: 91%).

Movement in liquid assets £m 9 months

31 October 19 Additions (109.6) Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income) 108.1 Net cash generated by the investment portfolio (1.5) Non-investment cash flows (11.8) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 0.1 Cash inflow before shareholder distributions (13.2) Dividends paid to shareholders (11.7) Share buy backs (2.6) Net cash movement (27.5) Opening cash and liquid assets 60.6 Closing cash and liquid assets 33.1





Uncalled commitment coverage 31 October

2019

£m 31 January 2019 £m Cash and liquid assets 33.1 60.6 Undrawn bank facility 151.7 103.9 Total liquidity 184.8 164.5 Outstanding commitments 493.7 411.2 Less: Total liquidity (184.8) (164.5) Over-commitment 308.9 246.7 Over-commitment as % of net assets 39.3% 33.7%



















1 85% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2019 (or later) valuations.

2 As at 31 December 2019







