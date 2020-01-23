23 January 2020
ICG Enterprise Trust plc
Quarterly Update
For the three months to 31 October 2019
Highlights
Business review
Continued strong performance across the portfolio
Portfolio is cash generative
Selective investment into a number of compelling high conviction investment opportunities
Continued cash generation and new investment opportunities since quarter end
Strong balance sheet
Dividend
Board
·Since the period end, non-executive director, Jane Tufnell, has been appointed Chair-designate and will succeed Jeremy Tigue when he steps down from the Board at the AGM in June 2020
Consistent strong performance
The performance of the Company remains strong over the short, medium and long term
|Performance to 31 October 2019
|3 months
|9 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10* years
|Net asset value per share (TR)
|-2.5%
|+9.7%
|+11.3%
|+48.5%
|+86.7%
|+226.4%
|Share price (TR)
|+7.0%
|+15.6%
|+15.5%
|+53.8%
|+85.5%
|+242.4%
|FTSE All-Share Index (TR)
|-2.1%
|+8.3%
|+6.8%
|+19.3%
|+37.9%
|+117.9%
|
* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten-year figures are for the 121 month period to 31 October 2019.
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:
“The portfolio has continued to deliver strong underlying returns in the third quarter. We have continued to deploy capital into private companies with strong defensive characteristics in sectors with non-cyclical growth drivers. We are pleased with the progress made on increasing our portfolio weighting to international markets.
The portfolio continues to report realisations at significant uplifts to carry value and cost, and we believe it is well positioned to continue to generate value for shareholders, as well as weather political and economic uncertainty. We have continued to build new high-quality manager relationships successfully which will offer us unique private market insights and investment opportunities in the future.”
Supplementary information
The 30 largest underlying investments
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2019. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.
|Company
|Manager
|Year of investment
|Country
|Value as a % of Portfolio
|1
|DomusVi +
|Operator of retirement homes
|ICG
|2017
|France
|3.7%
|2
|City & County Healthcare Group
|Provider of home care services
|Graphite Capital
|2013
|UK
|3.0%
|3
|Minimax +
|Supplier of fire protection systems and services
|ICG
|2018
|Germany
|2.7%
|4
|Froneri +^
|Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
|PAI Partners
|2013
|UK
|2.6%
|5
|PetSmart +
|Retailer of pet products and services
|BC Partners
|2015
|USA
|2.4%
|6
|Roompot +
|Operator and developer of holiday parks
|PAI Partners
|2016
|Netherlands
|2.3%
|7
|Yudo +
|Manufacturer of components for injection moulding
|ICG
|2018
|South Korea
|2.0%
|8
|Beck & Pollitzer
|Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocation
|Graphite Capital
|2016
|UK
|1.9%
|9
|LeafFilter
|Provider of gutter protection solutions
|Gridiron
|2016
|USA
|1.8%
|10
|Visma +
|Provider of accounting software and accounting outsourcing services
|ICG
|2017
|Norway
|1.8%
|11
|System One +
|Provider of specialty workforce solutions
|Thomas H Lee Partners
|2016
|USA
|1.8%
|12
|ICR Group
|Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industry
|Graphite Capital
|2014
|UK
|1.7%
|13
|Gerflor^
|Manufacturer of vinyl flooring
|ICG
|2011
|France
|1.7%
|14
|Supporting Education Group +^
|Provider of temporary staff for the education sector
|ICG
|2014
|UK
|1.6%
|15
|Doc Generici +
|Retailer of pharmaceutical products
|ICG
|2019
|Italy
|1.6%
|16
|IRI +
|Provider of data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
|New Mountain
|2018
|USA
|1.5%
|17
|nGAGE
|Provider of recruitment services
|Graphite Capital
|2014
|UK
|1.4%
|18
|Endeavor Schools +
|Operator of schools
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2018
|USA
|1.4%
|19
|YSC
|Provider of leadership consulting and management assessment services
|Graphite Capital
|2017
|UK
|1.3%
|20
|Berlin Packaging +
|Provider of global packaging services and supplies
|Oak Hill Capital Partners
|2019
|USA
|1.2%
|21
|PSB Academy +
|Provider of private tertiary education
|ICG
|2018
|Singapore
|1.1%
|22
|VitalSmarts +
|Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2019
|USA
|1.0%
|23
|Compass Community
|Provider of fostering services and children residential care
|Graphite Capital
|2017
|UK
|1.0%
|24
|David Lloyd Leisure +
|Operator of premium health clubs
|TDR Capital
|2013
|UK
|0.9%
|25
|Ceridian +
|Provider of payroll and human capital software
|Thomas H Lee Partners
|2007
|USA
|0.8%
|26
|U-POL^
|Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products
|Graphite Capital
|2010
|UK
|0.8%
|27
|Cognito +^
|Supplier of communications equipment, software & services
|Graphite Capital
|2002 / 2014
|UK
|0.7%
|28
|EG Group
|Operator of petrol station forecourts
|TDR Capital
|2014
|UK
|0.6%
|29
|RegEd +
|Provider of regulatory compliance and management software products
|Gryphon Investors
|2019
|USA
|0.6%
|30
|Alerian^
|Provider of data and investment products focused on natural resources
|ICG
|2018
|USA
|0.5%
|Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
|47.2%
|⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.
|^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.
The 30 largest fund investments
The 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2019 are:
|Fund
|Year of commitment
|Country/ region
|Value £m
|Outstanding commitment
£m
|1
|Graphite Capital Partners VIII *
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|UK
|93.4
|14.9
|2
|Gridiron Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|North America
|21.9
|4.2
|3
|ICG Europe VI **
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|19.6
|3.3
|4
|CVC European Equity Partners VI
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/USA
|18.2
|2.9
|5
|Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2015
|USA
|16.6
|1.6
|6
|BC European Capital IX **
|Large buyouts
|2011
|Europe/USA
|15.2
|0.4
|7
|Advent Global Private Equity VIII
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe/USA
|14.7
|1.4
|8
|PAI Europe VI
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|13.9
|1.7
|9
|ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2016
|Europe/USA
|13.5
|16.2
|10
|Sixth Cinven Fund
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|13.2
|5.4
|11
|Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2007
|UK
|12.7
|2.8
|12
|Permira V
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/USA
|12.6
|0.9
|13
|One Equity Partners VI
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Europe/USA
|11.8
|1.1
|14
|Silverfleet II
|Mid-market buyouts
|2014
|Europe
|11.4
|2.1
|15
|ICG Europe VII
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2018
|Europe
|11.1
|24.9
|16
|Resolute II **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|USA
|10.5
|2.3
|17
|TDR Capital III
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|10.2
|2.2
|18
|ICG Asia Pacific Fund III
|Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts
|2016
|Asia Pacific
|10.1
|3.9
|19
|BC European Capital X
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|9.3
|4.7
|20
|IK VII
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|8.7
|0.4
|21
|Hollyport Secondary Opportunities VI
|Tail-end secondary portfolios
|2017
|Global
|8.6
|2.3
|22
|Activa Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|France
|8.5
|2.1
|23
|The Fourth Alcuin Fund
|Mid-market buyouts
|2015
|UK
|8.2
|1.7
|24
|Permira VI
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|8.2
|1.9
|25
|Nordic Capital Partners VIII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|8.1
|1.4
|26
|Oak Hill Capital Partners IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|USA
|8.1
|3.4
|27
|IK VIII
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|7.8
|1.1
|28
|Charterhouse Capital Partners X
|Large buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|7.7
|5.9
|29
|Bain Capital Europe IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2014
|Europe
|7.5
|1.1
|30
|Harwood Private Equity IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2015
|UK
|7.4
|-
|Total of the largest 30 fund investments
|428.7
|118.2
|Percentage of total investment Portfolio
|54.8%
|* Includes the associated Top Up funds.
|** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.
Portfolio analysis
All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports
|Investment category
|% of portfolio
|High conviction portfolio
ICG
|
21.1%
|Third party co-investments
|16.4%
|Third party secondary investments
|3.9%
|Total High Conviction investments
|41.4%
|Third party funds portfolio
Graphite Capital primary funds
|
13.4%
|Third party primary funds
Total diversified fund investments
|45.2%
58.6%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by investment type
|% of value of underlying investments
|Large buyouts
|49.6%
|Mid-market buyouts
|41.5%
|Small buyouts
|5.6%
|Other
|3.3%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by calendar year of investment
|
% of value of underlying investments
|2019
|11.5%
|2018
|20.6%
|2017
|19.4%
|2016
|16.8%
|2015
|8.0%
|2014
|8.8%
|2013
|8.2%
|2012
|1.7%
|2011
|0.9%
|2010
|1.3%
|2009
|1.0%
|2008
|0.2%
|2007
|1.3%
|2006 and before
|0.3%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by sector
|% of value of underlying investments
|Healthcare and education
|22.7%
|Industrials
|21.6%
|Consumer goods and services
|13.8%
|TMT
|13.5%
|Business services
|12.4%
|Leisure
|7.6%
|Financials
|5.4%
|Other
|3.0%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters
|
% of value of underlying investments
|UK
|29.9%
|North America
|29.5%
|Europe
|36.4%
|Rest of world
|4.2%
|Total
|100.0%
Balance sheet information
The summary balance sheet at 31 October 2019 is set out below.
|31 October 2019
|% of net assets
|31 January 2019
|% of net assets
|£m
|£m
|Total portfolio
|782.6
|99.5%
|694.8
|95.1%
|Cash and liquid assets
|33.1
|4.2%
|60.6
|8.3%
|Other net current liabilities
|(29.5)
|(3.7%)
|(24.5)
|(3.4)%
|Net assets
|786.2
|100.0%
|730.9
|100.0%
|Movement in the portfolio
|9 months
|£m
|31 October 19
|Opening Portfolio*
|694.8
|Third-party funds portfolio drawdowns
|68.6
| High conviction investments – ICG funds, secondary
investments and co-investments
|41.0
|Total new investment
|109.6
|Realisation Proceeds
|(108.1)
|Net cash (inflow)/outflow
|1.5
|Underlying Valuation Movement**
|87.6
|Currency movement
|(1.3)
|Closing Portfolio*
|782.6
|% underlying Portfolio growth (local currency)
|12.6%
|% currency movement
|(0.2%)
|% underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling)
|12.4%
|
** 85% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2019 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 19: 91%).
Movement in liquid assets
|£m
|9 months
31 October 19
|Additions
|(109.6)
|Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income)
|108.1
|Net cash generated by the investment portfolio
|(1.5)
|Non-investment cash flows
|(11.8)
|Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates
|0.1
|Cash inflow before shareholder distributions
|(13.2)
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(11.7)
|Share buy backs
|(2.6)
|Net cash movement
|(27.5)
|Opening cash and liquid assets
|60.6
|Closing cash and liquid assets
|33.1
|Uncalled commitment coverage
|31 October
2019
£m
|31 January 2019
|£m
|Cash and liquid assets
|33.1
|60.6
|Undrawn bank facility
|151.7
|103.9
|Total liquidity
|184.8
|164.5
|Outstanding commitments
|493.7
|411.2
|Less: Total liquidity
|(184.8)
|(164.5)
|Over-commitment
|308.9
|246.7
|Over-commitment as % of net assets
|39.3%
|33.7%
1 85% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2019 (or later) valuations.
2 As at 31 December 2019
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
