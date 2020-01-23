Jane Tufnell appointed Chair-designate of ICG Enterprise Trust plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that non-executive director Jane Tufnell has been appointed Chair-designate of the Company. She will succeed Jeremy Tigue, who, as previously announced, will step down from the Board at the 2020 AGM after 12 years of service in accordance with the revised Corporate Governance Code. The appointment process was led by Lucinda Riches, Senior Independent Director.

Jane joined the ICG Enterprise Board in April 2019. She started her career in 1986 joining County NatWest, where she jointly ran the NatWest pension fund’s exposure to UK smaller companies. In 1994 she co-founded Ruffer Investment Management Ltd where she worked for over 20 years to build the business to an AUM of £20 billion before leaving in 2014. Jane is Chairwoman of Odyssean Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of JPMorgan Claverhouse Trust plc, Record plc and Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc. Jane will step down from the Board of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc in March 2020.

Lucinda Riches, Senior Independent Director, commented: “Jane has a wealth of experience in financial services, asset management and listed companies, and I am delighted that she has agreed to succeed Jeremy as Chair.”

“Jeremy has made a significant contribution to the success of ICG Enterprise over many years, and I would like to thank him for his wise counsel and support, and in particular his excellent stewardship of the Company as Chairman over the last three years.”

Jane Tufnell, added: “Over the last 10 years shareholder returns from ICG Enterprise have been more than double those of the FTSE All-Share. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the Board and investment team as we look to build on this impressive track record over the coming years.”

As at the date of this announcement, Jane has beneficial interests in 10,000 ordinary shares of the Company.

