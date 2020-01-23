PayPoint plc
Trading update for the three months ended 31 December 20191
23 January 2020
Highlights:
Nick Wiles, PayPoint’s Executive Chairman, commented:
“Overall our results for the quarter reflect resilience in our bill payments business, growth in our parcels activities during the important peak parcels period and continued progress in the rollout of PayPoint One and our retail services activities. Romania has performed well with a steady increase in transactions and good control of costs.”
Current trading and outlook
The warmer weather over the period of the festive season and the first three weeks of January continues to affect energy transactions within UK bill payments and parcel volume growth remains towards the lower end of our expectations as the four new parcel partners become established within our network. Retail services, excluding parcels, are performing in line with our expectations and are expected to carry on growing well. Actions to deliver cost efficiencies and enhance customer service delivery are effective and ongoing.
Overall, the board remains confident that there will be a progression in profit before tax and exceptional items for the year ending 31 March 2020, albeit it is now likely to be at a more modest rate than previously expected.
Performance for the third quarter ending 31 December 2019
Underlying2 group net revenue increased by £1.3 million from £31.4 million to £32.7 million driven by an increase in service fees, through the ongoing roll out of PayPoint One, and a robust performance in bill payments in the UK and Romania.
Progress during the period against our strategic priorities is set out below:
UK
Romania
Balance sheet as at 31 December 2019
The Group had net cash of £29.8 million (31 March 2019: £37.5 million) including the balance held in respect of short term client settlement obligations of £43.1 million (31 March 2019: £34.0 million).
Dividends
The group has previously declared an interim dividend of 23.6 pence per share and an additional interim dividend of 18.4 pence per share. The first instalments of the interim ordinary dividend of 11.8p per share and the additional dividend of 9.2p per share were paid on 30 December 2019.The second instalments of the same amounts will be paid on 9 March 2020.
Enquiries
PayPoint plc Finsbury (Tel: 0207 251 3801)
Nick Wiles, Executive Chairman (Tel: 01707 600 317) Rollo Head
Rachel Kentleton, Finance Director (Tel: 07843 074 906) Andy Parnis
ABOUT PAYPOINT
In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.
For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,000 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.
We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of almost 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.
For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps c500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay – via any channel and on any device.
1 PayPoint’s auditors have not been requested to review the performance.
2 Underlying net revenue excludes the £0.2 million impact from the Yodel renegotiation.
3 Average weekly service fee increased to £15.38 compared to £14.89 at 31 December 2018.
4 Includes underlying parcel net revenue growth of 25.3%.
5 https://brc.org.uk/news/2019/worst-year-on-record-for-retail/. Online sales increased 2.6% over the combined period months of November and December compared to the same period in the prior year.
Attachment
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: