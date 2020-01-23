(UPM, Helsinki, 23 January 2020 at 10:00 EET) – UPM will publish its fourth quarter 2019 results and Financial Statements release for the year 2019 on 30 January 2020 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com after publishing.



UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 30 January 2019 at 13:15 EET.

Later in the afternoon, Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.

Webcast and conference call details:

The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link .

Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The presentation is available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.

Conference call title: Financial Statement Release for the year 2019

