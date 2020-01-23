BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the R1 2020 release of its leading lineup of developer tools including Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® . With this release, Progress also expands its industry-first suite of native components for Microsoft Blazor, Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor , providing developers with all the tools necessary to build beautiful, high-quality native web applications in .NET, using C# instead of JavaScript.



Progress Telerik UI for Blazor

As the first set of native development tools available to support Microsoft Blazor, Progress Telerik UI for Blazor dramatically decreases the amount of time and effort required for developers to harness the power of Blazor. With today’s release, Telerik UI for Blazor is now equipped with a set of 30+ native components made up of the most requested and advanced components across the Telerik portfolio.

Telerik UI for Blazor now enables developers to embed reports directly into a Blazor application through its integration with Progress® Telerik® Reporting, for generating a fast and easy preview within the Blazor application. In addition, Telerik UI for Blazor now includes new Grid features such as row virtualization, column reordering and resizing, scrolling and batch editing, and new components including Scheduler, ComboBox and Autocomplete. The release also brings to market new globalization and localization capabilities as well as full support for .NET Core 3.1.

“Blazor is an exciting new platform for Microsoft developers,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “We are proud to have been the first to provide the developer community with the tools necessary to build rich, high-performance applications using Blazor, and with today’s release, we’re extending that suite even further. We are committed to continually setting the standard for innovation and quality when it comes to the tools developers need to be successful.”

Progress Telerik

In addition to Telerik UI for Blazor, Progress also released enhancements and new components for web, mobile and desktop development, including:

Progress Kendo UI

For those developers focused on Angular, React, jQuery and Vue who are also interested in speeding time to market with their applications, Progress has released a series of new and updated components:

Kendo UI® for Angular : new Checkbox, Radio Button, Avatar, Chips, Card, File Select and Floating Label components as well as significant enhancements to Grid and TreeView

: new Checkbox, Radio Button, Avatar, Chips, Card, File Select and Floating Label components as well as significant enhancements to Grid and TreeView KendoReact : new components include Form, Drawer, Card, Checkbox, Avatar and Filter. In addition to improvements for the DataTools package, NumericTextBox and Scheduler are also enhanced.

: new components include Form, Drawer, Card, Checkbox, Avatar and Filter. In addition to improvements for the DataTools package, NumericTextBox and Scheduler are also enhanced. Kendo UI® for jQuery : new Breadcrumb, Badge and File Manager components as well as enhancements for Grid, TreeList, Editor, Scheduler, Filter, Timeline. There is also a new Financial Dashboard app sample.

: new Breadcrumb, Badge and File Manager components as well as enhancements for Grid, TreeList, Editor, Scheduler, Filter, Timeline. There is also a new Financial Dashboard app sample. Kendo UI® for Vue : four new components are now available – Input, NumericTextBox, DropDownList and Dialog

The R1 2020 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features go to www.telerik.com .

