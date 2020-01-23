Brighton, UK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Wentworth Alexander has selected Applied Epic® to digitally transform business and drive value. Utilising Applied Epic as part of the Applied Digital Broker solution, Wentworth Alexander will benefit from increased automation to drive greater efficiency and flexibility to support business growth. The broker will also take advantage of Applied Epic’s open platform to integrate a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers to create a digital experience.

“At Wentworth Alexander, we pride ourselves on establishing long-standing relationships built on delivering a premier customer experience,” said Alexander Hammon, director, Wentworth Alexander. “By partnering with Applied, we are building our technology strategy on the most innovative software while gaining the reliability of working with a global provider that we trust to provide the support, scale and innovation to elevate our competitive advantage.”

Applied Epic is the world’s most widely used broker management system that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to more effectively manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market access, financial accounting, reporting and policy administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information through an intuitive user interface with pre-built workflows that automate operations, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value. The scalable software architecture of Applied Epic provides brokers with multiple locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied Cloud is the world’s largest purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s cloud platform provides operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres to ensure business continuity. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere. The native app allows users to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities, automate sales operations, and offers risk assessment tools that enable producers to provide quick customer service and sell more lines of business. On-demand access to client and prospect information via Applied Mobile enables users to conduct more business outside the business and deliver better service to clients with a single, up-to-date view of client and business information.

Applied CSR24® is the industry’s leading cloud-based client self-service software for independent insurance brokers to provide today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information. The broker-branded online customer portal provides insured’s 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and premium payments. Additionally, a mobile app version of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry’s first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The portal and mobile app seamlessly integrate with multiple broker management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, Applied CSR24 enables brokers to increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

“As brokers grow and differentiate their business, they require technology that supports growth across all lines of business and efficiency across all roles in their business,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Using Applied’s digital broker technology, Wentworth Alexander will be able to automate internal operations and provide anytime, anywhere customer service to drive greater business value.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

