The "Rose Oil Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global rose oils market is projected to grow at at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



This rose oils market analysis considers sales from conventional rose oil and organic rose oil products. The analysis also considers the sales of rose oils in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the conventional rose oil segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the application of rose oil in food and beverages and cosmetics industry will play a significant role in the conventional rose oil segment to maintain its market position.



This report looks at factors such as launch of new products based on rose oil, increasing application of rose oil across industries, and product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oil. However, rising threats from other essential oils, side effects of using rose oil, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the rose oils industry over the forecast period.



Increasing application of rose oil across industries



The rise in the application of rose oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries is a key factor driving the growth of the global rose oils market. Rose oil is widely used to add flavor to jellies, ice creams, and pastries. It is also used in cosmetics as it keeps the skin healthy and beautiful. Rose oil is rich in Vitamin C which boosts the skin metabolism and aids in the maintenance of skin collagen. Also, rose oil is used in mouthwashes, toothpaste, and insect repellants.



Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy



The popularity of aromatherapy is growing across the world because of its several health benefits, including pain management, sleep quality, and digestion improvement, reducing stress and anxiety, soothing sore joints, and treating headaches and migraines. The demand for rose oil in aromatherapy is because of its fragrance and therapeutic healing benefits.



It also helps in boosting immunity, fighting bacteria and viruses, speeding up healing process, and alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy. This leads the vendors to focus on offering therapeutic grade rose oils. This rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global rose oils market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose oils manufacturers, that include:



Alteya Organics LLC

dTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden

Frontier Co-op Inc.

Givaudan International S.A.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

NOW Health Group Inc.

Robertet S.A.

Young Living Essential Oils

Also, the rose oils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Conventional rose oil - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy

Increasing demand for organic rose oil

Expanding retail space

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alteya Organics LLC

dTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden

Frontier Co-op Inc.

Givaudan International S.A.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

NOW Health Group Inc.

Robertet S.A.

Young Living Essential Oils

