Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for ADCs, over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.
The report includes potential sales forecasts of ADCs that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development. Additionally, it provides forecasts of the overall ADCs market, wherein the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across:
- [A] type of payload (MMAE, DM4, camptothecin, DM1, MMAF and others)
- [B] type of linker (VC, Sulfo-SPDB, SMCC, VA, hydrazone linker and others)
- [C] target indications (breast cancer, lymphoma (HL, NHL, ALCL), leukemia (AML, ALL), urothelial cancer, lung cancer (NSCLC, SCLC), ovarian cancer and others)
- [D] target antigens (CD30, HER2, CD22, CD33 and others (HER4, TROP-2, EGFR, FOLR1, MSLN, CD142, CD79b, DLL3, CD37, Nectin - 4, LIV-1, c-MET, BCMA, CD25, CD19 and ENPP3))
- [E] technology providers (Seattle Genetics, ImmunoGen, StemCentRx, Immunomedics and others), and [F] key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific)
The growing popularity and therapeutic potential of ADCs can also be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed / granted; the cumulative patent count has increased from 1,395 in 2009 to over 16,500 in the first half of 2019. With more than 200 ADCs in clinical / preclinical stages of development, the industry is gradually shifting from relying on conventional technologies to newer and more robust approaches to conjugate such complex biomolecules.
Over the years, a number of well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent warheads and advanced linker technologies, have been established. In fact, multiple licensing agreements / collaborations have been inked in the past few years between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates.
Using ADCs in combination with other drug / therapy classes is an emerging concept and multiple companies are evaluating their proprietary ADC candidates in combination with other established therapeutic classes, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators and monoclonal antibodies.
In addition, several other companies have introduced certain novel types of conjugated drug molecules; example of such companies include Bicycle Therapeutics (bicycle drug conjugate), BlinkBio (tunable drug conjugates), Cellectar Biosciences (phospholipid drug conjugate), Centrose (extracellular drug conjugate), Esperance Pharmaceuticals (peptide conjugate) and Nordic Nanovector (radionucleotide conjugate).
We expect the ADC therapeutics market to grow at a healthy rate in the mid to long-term, driven by the introduction of new combination therapies involving ADCs, innovative ADC development and conjugation technologies, applications beyond oncology and the expansion of existing marketing authorizations to newer geographies across the world.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of ADCs, providing information on drug developer(s) and technology provider(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, target antigen, type of linker, type of payload / warhead / cytotoxin, type of antibody, antibody origin, antibody isotype, type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug (if being evaluated as combination therapy), target indication(s), line of treatment, route of administration and dosing frequency.
- Elaborate profiles of the clinical stage companies (shortlisted based on phase of development of the lead drug) and their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed information on advanced stage pipeline candidates (featuring a drug overview, clinical development plan and key clinical trial results) and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications and details of ADC candidates being developed against them, highlighting key epidemiological facts about the diseases and currently available treatment options, other than ADCs.
- A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, featuring detailed 2X2 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals, who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in this domain. In addition, it presents an analysis assessing the credibility and (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, number of clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).
- An insightful competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring a [A] three-dimensional bubble representation that highlights the targets that are being evaluated for ADC development, taking into consideration the number of lead molecules based on a particular target, phase of development of candidate therapies, number of clinical trials and number of target disease indications, and [B] a five-dimensional spider-web analysis, highlighting the most popular biological targets based on a number of relevant parameters, including affiliated publications, grants received to support research on a particular target, number of industry players involved in drug development efforts based on a singular target and geographical distribution of associated clinical trials.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing and service agreements, and other relevant agreements.
- An analysis of the investments made, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are focused on developing ADCs.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to ADCs till May 2019. It includes information on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, issuing authority, assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.
- A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to ADCs, between 2011 and 2019 (till April), highlighting various important parameters, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, grant type, focus area, type of recipient organization, key project leaders, key regions and leading recipient organizations.
- An elaborate discussion on the various strategies that can be adopted by the drug developers across key commercialization stages, namely prior to product launch, during / post launch, including a timeline representation of the key strategies adopted by drug developers for the commercialization of their proprietary products.
- An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of marketed products, namely POLIVY, LUMOXITI, BESPONSA, MYLOTARG, KADCYLA and ADCETRIS.
- An assessment of the various therapeutics that are being evaluated in combination with ADCs. The study also presents the likely evolution of these therapeutics across different indications.
- A review of the evolution of ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the various approaches that have been adopted across different generations; in addition, it presents a review of the existing competition between various conjugation approaches that are available / under development.
- An overview of the studies conducted to better analyze non-clinical data and support first-in-human (FIH) dose selection in ADCs. The study presents findings from various ADC studies in different animal models. It also includes an analysis of the different methods used in estimating FIH doses. In addition, it highlights the possible FIH starting doses and estimated dose escalations required to reach human maximum tolerated dose (MTD).
- An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of ADC products, featuring different models / approaches that pharmaceutical companies may choose to adopt while deciding the price of their respective lead therapy candidates that are likely to be marketed in the coming years.
- A case study on manufacturing of ADCs, highlighting the key challenges, and a list of contract service providers that are involved in this domain.
- A case study on companies offering companion diagnostics that can potentially be used to make treatment related decisions involving ADCs, providing information on the geographical location of key diagnostic developers, affiliated disease biomarkers, assay technique involved, target indication(s), the type of sample required (tumor tissue, blood, bone marrow and others) and the drug candidates for which a particular test was developed.
To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of these novel therapeutics and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
- Alan Burnett (Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University)
- Aldo Braca (President and Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)
- Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)
- Christian Bailly (Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)
- Christian Rohlff, (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)
- Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)
- John Burt (Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)
- Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)
- Laurent Ducry (Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)
- Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)
- Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)
- Tatsuya Okuzumi (Associate General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)
- Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director, Eisai) and Takashi Owa (Chief Innovation Officer, Eisai)
- Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)
- Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)
- Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Overview
5. Company & Drug Profiles
6. Key Therapeutic Areas
7. Key Opinion Leaders
8. Target Competitiveness Analysis
9. Partnerships & Collaborations
10. Funding & Investment Analysis
11. Patent Analysis
12. Academic Grants
13. Key Commmercialization Strategies
14. Promotional Analysis
15. Combination Therapies
16. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms
17. Assessment of Non-Clinical Data, First in Human Dosing
18. Cost Price Analysis
19. Case Study: Contract Manufacturing of ADC
20. Case Study: Companion Diagnostics for ADC Therapeutics
21. Market Forecast & Opportunity Analysis
22. SWOT Analysis
23. Conclusion
24. Executive Insights
25. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
26. Appendix 2: List of Companies & Organizations
