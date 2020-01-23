Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Up to 30 Seater; 31-40 Seater; Above 40), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion), By Application (Intercity; Intracity; Airport Bus), By Bus Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m), Competition Forecast & Oppor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Electric Bus Market stood at around $47.35 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period.



With growing need for controlling GHG (Greenhouse gases) emissions emitted by vehicles, the government is encouraging the use of electric powered vehicles across various states, which is boosting the demand for electric buses in India.



The electric bus market in India can be segmented based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length and region. Based on seating capacity, the market can be further segmented into up to 30-seater, 31-40-seater and above 40-seater. Due to increased demand for electric buses in the city bus segment supported by their comparatively low prices, buses with above 40 seats have emerged as one of the key dominating vehicle segments.



In terms of bus length, the Indian Electric Bus Market can be segregated into 6-8 m, 9-12 m, and above 12m. Of all, 9-12 meter is the major segment in the electric bus market on account of length agnostic subsidy offered for smaller buses in the country by State Road Transport Undertakings (STUs).



On the basis of regional analysis, the market can be segregated into north, south, east and west. North region accounted for the highest share in the Indian Electric Bus Market in 2018. With high demand emanating from South India in coming years due to government orders in pipeline, the southern region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the country include JBM Auto Limited, Goldstone Infratech Ltd, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Foton PMI among others.



Goldstone has the highest share in electric bus market (almost owns the half of the market) offers two models in the Indian market, K7 and K9 and has bagged orders from Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).



Years considered for this report:

Base Year: 2017-2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Electric Bus Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Seating Capacity (Up to 30 Seater; 31-40 Seater; Above 40)

5.2.2. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion)

5.2.3. By Application (Intercity; Intracity; Airport Bus)

5.2.4. By Bus Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m)

5.2.5. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Pricing Analysis



6. India Electric Bus Above 40 Seater Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Battery Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Bus Length

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Electric Bus Up to 30 Seater Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Bus Length

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Electric Bus 31- 40 Seater Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Bus Length

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. JBM Auto Limited

13.2. Deccan Auto Limited

13.3. Goldstone Infratech Ltd.

13.4. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited

13.5. Tata Motors Limited

13.6. Foton PMI



14. Strategic Recommendations



