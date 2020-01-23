Dallas, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Biochip Market Size 2018 by Product (DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Enzyme Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip), by Fabrication Techniques (Microarray, Microfluidics), by Analysis Methods (Electrophoresis, Luminescence, Mass Spectrometry, Electrical Signals, Magnetism), by Applications (Molecular Analysis, Diagnostics, Non-Biological Usage), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

This market research report on biochips industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Additionally, the report comprises the current status & future revenue generation avenues of the market at global as well as regional and country levels. The global biochips market is segmented on the basis of product, end users, and geography.

Requets a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1302

This report also examines various aspects of the biochips industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the biochips industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

Biochip is one of the most innovative futuristic technologies presenting the culmination of computer science, electronics & biology. A biochip is fast, accurate, miniaturized and as advantageous as a computer chip. The potential applications are huge, with enormous market demand for both research and clinical use.

Some of the major companies operating in this industry include Abbott, Biognosys, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boreal Genomics, Inc., Epigem Ltd., INTEGREX Research, IDEX Health & Science LLC, SuperBioChips Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd., US Biomax Inc., InSilixa, and Akonni Biosystems, Inc. among other prominent players.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biochip-market

With the growing population and patient pool around the globe, health care is one of the niche areas where both government and private sector businesses pay a great deal of attention. Public health plays a major role in the community. There is ideally no healthy human being and there will be some concern, and a need for medicine in every family. Thus, various schemes are being offered by governments across the globe to offer health care at subsidized rates. However, there is a shortage of qualified doctors across the globe, for instance, by 2020, the patient-to-doctor ratio in India is expected to be 1000:1 and 800:1 worldwide. Thus it is anticipated to put a lot of pressure on the healthcare system, and demand for healthcare practitioners will increase over the forecast period. Automated distribution of medicines is one possible solution in the healthcare sector to close the disparity between demand and supply. With the growth in technology & the emergence of nanotechnology, biochips can provide easy & reliable solutions to mankind in tackling health issues.

Through integrating microchip industry techniques with developments in biomedicine, major players have developed biochips that can provide a fast and cost-effective diagnosis of an increasing number of medical conditions. Growing expectations, new medical knowledge and the ability to treat a wider range of diseases impose a financial burden on the healthcare system. Early detection and disease prevention could help address rising healthcare costs worldwide.

Biochip technology can be applied in a broad range of fields like genomics, proteomics and glycomics, and pharmacology and toxicology. The determination of gene expression in human cells and tissues, however, is one of the most important applications. Examination of global gene expression has helped identify essential genes in human malignant tumors and signaling pathways.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1302

Biochips play an important role in molecular diagnostics, and it is expected that their use in point-of-care diagnosis may accelerate the advancement of personalized medicine. Microarray gene expression profiling will accelerate the advancement of personalized cancer treatment based on the molecular classification of subtypes. With the emergence of nanotechnology, refinements in biochip miniaturization will also contribute to molecular diagnostics & the advancement of personalized medicine.

During the past ten years, major pharma companies have seen their R&D costs explode as their actual productivity has declined. Drug companies have looked outside of their labs to find drug products faster. As a result, pharma companies have increasingly become partners with several biotech firms. At the same time, pharma companies also want to become customers and partners of biochips companies, because these companies have technologies that might help them become more productive.

The products from the biochip market are being used to help accelerate the research processes and capabilities of biopharmaceutical drug discovery and basic academic bio-research. New business models are being created. The ideas of pharmacogenomics and targeted therapies have received positive reception from government regulators. Also, Roche and Affymetrix were the first companies to receive FDA approval for a biochip-based, molecular diagnostic test, and instrument system.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Biochips Market by Product Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Biochips Market by Fabrication Techniques, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Biochips Market by Analysis Methods, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Biochips Market by Applications, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Biochips Market by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.





Contact Us: Ryan Johnson Account Manager - Global 3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600 Dallas, TX 75204 Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199 Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn