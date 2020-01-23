Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spoolable Pipe Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Driven by a number of factors like cost competitiveness of spoolable reinforced pipes over steel pipes, the spoolable pipe market size is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,144.4 million in 2024.
This report studies the global spoolable reinforced pipe market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.
The following are the key features of the report:
A bird's eye view of the Global Spoolable Pipe Market:
Market Scope & Segmentation
Spoolable pipes are considered to be an important technology in the oil and gas industry for pipeline applications. These are specifically used in this industry for its various properties such as resistance against temperature, chemicals, corrosion, impact, and pressure.
Spoolable pipes are available in different diameter sizes and also are now available in different types such as glass fibre, carbon fibre, and others. These pipes are used in different applications such as downhole, onshore, offshore, water, and many others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Spoolable Pipe Market - Overview and Market Forces
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Market Segmentation
2.2.1. By Reinforcement Type
2.2.2. By Application Type
2.2.3. By Product Type
2.2.4. By Diameter Type
2.2.5. By User Type
2.2.6. By Sales Channel Type
2.3. Market Drivers
2.4. Market Constraints
2.5. Supply Chain Analysis
2.6. Life Cycle Analysis
2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment
2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.9. SWOT Analysis
3. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Reinforcement Type
3.1. Strategic Insights
3.2. Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
3.2.1. Glass Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
3.2.2. Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
3.2.3. Other Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
3.3. Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Application Type
4.1. Strategic Insights
4.2. Onshore: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.2.1. Production and Gathering Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.2.2. Injection Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.2.3. Disposal Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.2.4. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.3. Offshore: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.3.1. Flowlines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.3.2. Jumpers: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.3.3. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.4. Downhole: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.5. Water: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
4.6. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
5. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Product Type
5.1. Strategic Insights
5.2. Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP) Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
5.3. Reinforced thermoplastic Pipe (SCP) Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
6. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Diameter Type
6.1. Strategic Insights
6.2. Small Diameter: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
6.3. Large Diameter: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
7. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By User Type
7.1. Strategic Insights
7.2. Operators: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
7.3. EPC Contractors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
7.4. Drilling Contractors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
7.5. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
8. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Sales Channel Type
8.1. Strategic Insights
8.2. Direct Sales: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
8.3. Distributors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)
9. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Region
9.1. Strategic Insights
10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Strategic Insights
10.2. Product Portfolio Analysis
10.3. Presence by Application Type
10.4. Geographical Presence
10.5. New Product Launches
10.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.
10.7. Market Share Analysis
11. Strategic Growth Opportunities
11.1. Strategic Insights
11.2. Market Attractive Analysis
11.3. Emerging Trends
11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
11.5. Key Success Factors
12. Company Profile of Key Players
12.1. Aerosun Corporation
12.2. Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.
12.3. Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd.
12.4. Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.
12.5. Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.
12.6. Magma Global Ltd.
12.7. National Oilwell Varco Inc. (Fiberspar)
12.8. Pipelife International (Soluforce)
12.9. Polyflow BHGE
12.10. Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe Systems Inc.)
