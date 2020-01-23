Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spoolable Pipe Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Driven by a number of factors like cost competitiveness of spoolable reinforced pipes over steel pipes, the spoolable pipe market size is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,144.4 million in 2024.

This report studies the global spoolable reinforced pipe market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

A bird's eye view of the Global Spoolable Pipe Market:

Which country/region is expected to witness the highest growth in the Spoolable Pipe Market? North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the recovery of wells or rigs count and increasing penetration of spoolable reinforced pipes.

Which type of application is expected to remain dominant? Onshore application is projected to remain the most dominant application type.

Who are the key players in the Spoolable Pipe Market? National Oilwell Varco Inc., Shawcor Limited; Pipelife International; Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.; Polyflow, GHGE; Aerosun Corporation; Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.; Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co., LTD.; Magma Global Ltd.; Airborne Oil & Gas BV; Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC; and Pes. Tec.are among the key players in the Spoolable Pipe Market.



Market Scope & Segmentation



Spoolable pipes are considered to be an important technology in the oil and gas industry for pipeline applications. These are specifically used in this industry for its various properties such as resistance against temperature, chemicals, corrosion, impact, and pressure.



Spoolable pipes are available in different diameter sizes and also are now available in different types such as glass fibre, carbon fibre, and others. These pipes are used in different applications such as downhole, onshore, offshore, water, and many others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Spoolable Pipe Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Reinforcement Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Product Type

2.2.4. By Diameter Type

2.2.5. By User Type

2.2.6. By Sales Channel Type

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Reinforcement Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

3.2.1. Glass Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

3.2.2. Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

3.2.3. Other Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

3.3. Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



4. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Application Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Onshore: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.2.1. Production and Gathering Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.2.2. Injection Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.2.3. Disposal Lines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.2.4. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.3. Offshore: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.3.1. Flowlines: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.3.2. Jumpers: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.3.3. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.4. Downhole: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.5. Water: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

4.6. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



5. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Product Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Spoolable Composite Pipe (SCP) Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

5.3. Reinforced thermoplastic Pipe (SCP) Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



6. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Diameter Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Small Diameter: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

6.3. Large Diameter: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



7. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By User Type

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Operators: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

7.3. EPC Contractors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

7.4. Drilling Contractors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

7.5. Others: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



8. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Sales Channel Type

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Direct Sales: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)

8.3. Distributors: Spoolable Pipe Market (US$ Million and Million feet)



9. Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis - By Region

9.1. Strategic Insights



10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Strategic Insights

10.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

10.3. Presence by Application Type

10.4. Geographical Presence

10.5. New Product Launches

10.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

10.7. Market Share Analysis



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Strategic Insights

11.2. Market Attractive Analysis

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors



12. Company Profile of Key Players

12.1. Aerosun Corporation

12.2. Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

12.3. Changchun Gao Xiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd.

12.4. Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

12.5. Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

12.6. Magma Global Ltd.

12.7. National Oilwell Varco Inc. (Fiberspar)

12.8. Pipelife International (Soluforce)

12.9. Polyflow BHGE

12.10. Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe Systems Inc.)

