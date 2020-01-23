Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global 5G Testing Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G deployments are an important trend in the telecom industry. The deployments call for substantial incorporation of network virtualization as the entire 5G spectrum can be split into several virtualized network slices that can be independently owned and managed by any kind of enterprise from any type of industry vertical.

5G will also serve as a platform for connected devices, which range from low bandwidth applications to applications that require high throughput and low latency (and as such need to operate on a network bandwidth spectrum of a range considerably higher than its predecessors).



While it will take some time before any carrier can fully deploy a 5G network that addresses all the specified use cases, there is a significant amount of ground that needs to be covered in terms of developing the specified network architecture. Network operators, device manufacturers, and chipset manufacturers require a host of testing solutions that can test and validate the design and power requirements of those components that are a part of the 5G ecosystem.

There are many challenges associated with the successful deployment of 5G, which the communications testing industry will capitalize on provided that participants have the right solutions to address the end-user requirements.



A key factor that stands out is the affordability of the equipment that stakeholders across the 5G value chain use to address their deployment challenges. Testing equipment is expensive and as the frequency spectrum increases, so does the requirement to procure higher resolution testing equipment that is capable of testing at higher frequencies. The network operators who are trying to deploy 5G networks and the manufacturers of 5G specific equipment, devices, and chipsets require testing solutions that are affordable and have a higher degree of utilization.



To enhance savings from procurement costs, prominent communication testing vendors have tried addressing these issues by offering a slew of asset optimizing services, such as leasing out equipment when not in use. They have also strategically acquired other testing companies that offer testing solutions that complement their own. These are just a few of the many activities that communication testing vendors have undertaken to outshine the competition.

Radar Scope

The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The author analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders, predominantly in the Innovation Index for this market, are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

2. The Radar - 5G Testing Equipment Market

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Teradyne

Anritsu

Spirent Communications

VIAVI Solutions

Advantest

Tektronix

EXFO

Infovista

Cohu

National Instruments

Accuver

Yokogawa

DingLi

AFL

VeEX

Fluke

4. The Last Word

Key Takeaways

