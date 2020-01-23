MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of specialized procurement AI solutions, today announced that it was included on SiliconIndia’s 2019 list of “100 Most Promising Technology Companies”. It was also named as a “Top AI Company” by the publication.

The annual listing is compiled by the magazine to recognize companies impacting the marketplace. SiliconIndia included Xeeva because it is pushing the boundary of possibilities in procurement with its artificial intelligence technology. Xeeva’s patented AI is the driving force behind its procurement software’s abilities to rapidly cleanse, categorize, and enrich spend data, deliver unparalleled spend analytics that drive savings, and transform inefficient processes into strategic operations.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our procurement AI technology,” said Vikas Shah, Xeeva’s SVP Business Development, Products and Growth. “With a focus on uncovering results and a vision to harmonize business commerce, we’re dedicated to providing superior value for our customers. It’s important to us to continue innovating our technology to improve our ability to reveal meaningful insights that lead to beneficial savings.”

To read more about Xeeva and its AI-based procurement technology, view the full article here.

About SiliconIndia

SiliconIndia has cemented the US-INDIA technology boom and provided the most relevant critical content for this ecosystem by projecting stories of burgeoning entrepreneurs, outstanding technologists, and accomplished CEOs, along with business analysis and opinions specifically impacting business and technology in India and the U.S. This US-INDIA technology boom is now resonating globally and creating global demand for technology products and services.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Attachment

Alda Pummill Xeeva, Inc. 248-565-0464 alda.pummill@xeeva.com