Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Display Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flexible Displays Market size is expected to reach $31.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 25.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
Growth is driven by increased demand for display-based consumer electronics coupled with consumer inclination towards energy-efficient, flexible gadgets. Technological advances in display technology have resulted in the introduction of advanced flexible displays, creating opportunities for growth for the market's key players.
In terms of portability, non-fragility and weight, the superior features offered by flexible displays make them an attractive option for consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, the adoption of flexible displays based on Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) is experiencing exponential growth in high-definition content and high-performance applications. In addition, market demand is propelled by high growth in the smart wearable market.
Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphone, Smart Wearbles, TV, E-reader, Automotive & Transportation and Others. The segment of smartphones and tablets was the largest market share in 2018.
Smartphones have LED-LCD and OLED-based display panels, tablets are extended shape of smartphone and are mainly equipped with LED-LCD display panels. Due to the high demand on the consumer market, various smartphone and laptop manufacturers and suppliers have reached the tablet market. These are made more durable by using flexible displays in smartphones and tablets, as they provide sleek designs and better ergonomics to operate these devices.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers and massive customer base is boosting the regional demand for flexible displays. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are the leaders in flexible display growth. China is the world's largest producer of flexible OLED displays.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) and LG Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Flexible Display Market.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), AU Optronics Corporation, Corning, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Kateeva, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Royole Corporation, E Ink Holdings, Inc. and Visionox Technology, Inc.
