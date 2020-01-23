Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid rising global trade tensions and sluggish global economic outlook for 2020, the global healthcare market is expected to cross the $2 trillion mark in 2020.
Healthcare will be among the top two priorities for voters in the 2020 presidential election in the US. In the European region, looming BREXIT indecision is likely to have a strong impact on Europe's biggest digital health market (UK). Globally, 2020 will be a reality check for long-pending national healthcare policies and regulatory reforms that must re-invigorate future strategies.
The new vision for healthcare for 2020 and beyond will not just focus on access, quality, and affordability but also on predictive, preventive, and outcome-based care models promoting social and financial inclusion. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) will emerge has a big theme across progressive health systems to proactively engage the right patients and improve health outcomes to help healthcare organizations meet quality standards. In 2020, consumer-driven models of healthcare will gain more market traction, as they stand to better bridge the gap of what consumers want and what healthcare can deliver.
Continued steps will be taken by retail (Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Ali Health), and consumer tech (Google, Apple, Microsoft, and so on) companies globally; to make further headway (intrude) into vetted healthcare space. In 2020, the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm. For example, while Blockchain will improve data liquidity to empower AI and analytics vendors/applications to digest a large amount of data, AI can manage Blockchain systems more efficiently than humans.
Research Scope
Every year, the team of futurists, analysts, and consultants at the publisher's Transformational Healthcare Group come together to render a comprehensive analysis to predict the themes, technologies, and global forces that will define the next 12 to 18 months (future) for the healthcare industry.
As a part of this research deliverable, the publisher provides bold perspectives and predictions for the global healthcare market in 2020. The sectors covered include pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, medical technologies, medical imaging, and healthcare IT. The analysis captures sectoral and regional trends and provides predictions for the upcoming year. The study provides guidance on where to find the greatest opportunities for expansion.
Predictions for the global healthcare market in 2020 include:
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Revisiting 2019 Predictions
3. Global Healthcare Market Outlook for 2020
4. Key 2020 Healthcare Market Predictions
5. Regional Predictions 2020
6. Sector Outlook 2020
7. Key Conclusions
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
