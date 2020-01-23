Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement, 2019-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2022, over 95% of contact centers will have chatbots deployed. Other big investments will include messaging bots and virtual assistants. AI will allow for automation of more complex tasks, but will not substantially replace humans. On the contrary, live agents will build relationships with customers.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward customer contact solutions primarily in the United States with a small sample from other regions.
The technologies we covered include customer journey analytics, e-learning, quality monitoring, social media analytics, speech analytics, unified agent desktop, workforce/performance management, web interaction analytics, and web collaboration tools.
Interaction channels we explored include chat/chatbot, email, IVR (interactive voice response), live agent, messaging bot (Facebook, WeChat, etc.), IoT (internet of things), mobile customer care, proactive outbound, video/video kiosk, virtual assistant (text, voice), web, and social media.
The report aims to:
This study provides insights on key investments needed for end-user businesses to meet their number one corporate goal: to improve customer experience.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives and Methods
2. Strategic Imperatives
3. Interaction Channel Priorities
4. Contact Center Solution Priorities
5. Outsourcing Priorities
6. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1t36d
