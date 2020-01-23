Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Cups Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study presents exclusive information about how the biodegradable cups market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The study provides detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the biodegradable cups market structure.



Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the biodegradable cups market during the forecast period.



The study is relevant for stakeholders in the biodegradable cups market, including biodegradable cup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the biodegradable cups market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.



The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the biodegradable cups market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the biodegradable cups market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered



Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for biodegradable cups market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for biodegradable cups during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the biodegradable cups market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the biodegradable cups market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the biodegradable cups market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the biodegradable cups market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Wheel of Opportunity

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy



3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.3. Global Foodservice Packaging Market Outlook

3.4. Macro-Economic Factors and Co-relation Analysis

3.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance and Impact

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Profitability Margins

3.6.2. List of Active Participants

3.6.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.6.2.2. Biodegradable Cups Manufacturers

3.6.2.3. End-users



4. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.4. Trends



5. Global Biodegradable Cups Absolute $ Opportunity & Pricing Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis & Forecast

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



6. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

6.1. Section Summary

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Capacity

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Capacity

6.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Capacity

6.3.1. Up to 7 oz.

6.3.2. 8 - 14 oz.

6.3.3. 15 - 20 oz.

6.3.4. Above 20 oz.

6.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Capacity

6.4.1. Up to 7 oz.

6.4.2. 8 - 14 oz.

6.4.3. 15 - 20 oz.

6.4.4. Above 20 oz.

6.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Capacity



7. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material

7.1. Section Summary

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material

7.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Material

7.3.1. Paper

7.3.2. Bio-plastics

7.3.2.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.3.2.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

7.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Material

7.4.1. Paper

7.4.2. Bio-plastics

7.4.2.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.4.2.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

7.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material



8. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

8.1. Section Summary

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Product

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Product

8.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Product

8.3.1. Single Wall

8.3.2. Double Wall

8.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Product

8.4.1. Single Wall

8.4.2. Double Wall

8.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product



9. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

9.1. Section Summary

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Application

9.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Application

9.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Application

9.3.1. Food

9.3.1.1. Spreads

9.3.1.2. Sauces & Dressings

9.3.1.3. Confectionary

9.3.2. Beverages

9.3.2.1. Hot

9.3.2.2. Cold

9.3.3. Ice-cream

9.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Application

9.4.1. Food

9.4.1.1. Spreads

9.4.1.2. Sauces & Dressings

9.4.1.3. Confectionary

9.4.2. Beverages

9.4.2.1. Hot

9.4.2.2. Cold

9.4.3. Ice-cream

9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application



10. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use

10.1. Section Summary

10.2. Introduction

10.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use

10.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use

10.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By End Use

10.3.1. Food Service Outlets

10.3.1.1. Quick Service Restaurants

10.3.1.2. Hotels

10.3.1.3. Cafe

10.3.2. Institutional

10.3.2.1. Educational & Public Institutions

10.3.2.2. Private Institutes

10.3.2.3. Malls & Multiplexes

10.3.3. Household

10.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027 By End Use

10.4.1. Food Service Outlets

10.4.1.1. Quick Service Restaurants

10.4.1.2. Hotels

10.4.1.3. Caf

10.4.2. Institutional

10.4.2.1. Educational & Public Institutions

10.4.2.2. Private Institutes

10.4.2.3. Malls & Multiplexes

10.4.3. Household

10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use



11. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

11.1. Section Summary

11.2. Introduction

11.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Region

11.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Region

11.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Region

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027 By Region

11.4.1. North America

11.4.2. Latin America

11.4.3. Europe

11.4.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.4.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region



12. North America Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Europe Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Asia Pacific Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Market Structure Analysis

17.1. Market Analysis, By Tier of Companies

17.1.1. By Large, Medium and Small

17.2. Market Concentration

17.2.1. By Top 5 and By Top 10

17.3. Production Share Analysis

17.3.1. By Large, Medium and Small

17.3.2. By Top 5 and Top 10

17.4. Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players

17.4.1. The Americas Market Share Analysis, By Top Players

17.4.2. EMEA Market Share Analysis, By Top Players

17.4.3. Asia Pacific Market Share Analysis, By Top Players



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Company Market Share Analysis

18.3. Market Tier Structure Analysis

18.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

18.5. Competition Deep Dive

18.5.1. Huhtamaki Oyj

18.5.1.1. Overview

18.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

18.5.1.3. Profitability

18.5.1.4. Production Footprint

18.5.1.5. Sales Footprint

18.5.1.6. Channel Footprint

18.5.1.7. Competition Benchmarking

18.5.1.8. Strategy

18.5.1.8.1. Marketing Strategy

18.5.1.8.2. Product Strategy

18.5.1.8.3. Channel Strategy

18.5.2. Colpac Ltd.

18.5.3. Detpak

18.5.4. The Cup Folk.

18.5.5. Dart Container Corporation

18.5.6. Go-Pak UK Ltd.

18.5.7. Benders Paper Cup Company

18.5.8. Good Start Packaging

18.5.9. Genpak, LLC

18.5.10. Pactiv LLC

18.5.11. Eco-Products Inc.

18.5.12. Vegware

18.5.13. Nupik-flo UK Ltd.

18.5.14. World Centric

18.5.15. Scyphus Limited

18.5.16. Fabri-Kal

18.5.17. BioPak Pty Ltd.

18.5.18. BVO International GmbH

18.5.19. Bio Futura B.V.

18.5.20. Lollicup USA Inc.



