The "Biodegradable Cups Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market study presents exclusive information about how the biodegradable cups market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The study provides detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the biodegradable cups market structure.
Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the biodegradable cups market during the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the biodegradable cups market, including biodegradable cup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the biodegradable cups market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the biodegradable cups market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the biodegradable cups market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. Wheel of Opportunity
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
3. Market Viewpoint
3.1. Global Economic Outlook
3.2. Global Packaging Industry Outlook
3.3. Global Foodservice Packaging Market Outlook
3.4. Macro-Economic Factors and Co-relation Analysis
3.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance and Impact
3.6. Value Chain Analysis
3.6.1. Profitability Margins
3.6.2. List of Active Participants
3.6.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers
3.6.2.2. Biodegradable Cups Manufacturers
3.6.2.3. End-users
4. Market Dynamics
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.1.4. Trends
5. Global Biodegradable Cups Absolute $ Opportunity & Pricing Analysis
5.1. Pricing Analysis
5.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis & Forecast
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections
5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
6. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity
6.1. Section Summary
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Capacity
6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Capacity
6.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Capacity
6.3.1. Up to 7 oz.
6.3.2. 8 - 14 oz.
6.3.3. 15 - 20 oz.
6.3.4. Above 20 oz.
6.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Capacity
6.4.1. Up to 7 oz.
6.4.2. 8 - 14 oz.
6.4.3. 15 - 20 oz.
6.4.4. Above 20 oz.
6.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Capacity
7. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material
7.1. Section Summary
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material
7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material
7.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Material
7.3.1. Paper
7.3.2. Bio-plastics
7.3.2.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)
7.3.2.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
7.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Material
7.4.1. Paper
7.4.2. Bio-plastics
7.4.2.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)
7.4.2.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
7.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material
8. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product
8.1. Section Summary
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Product
8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Product
8.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Product
8.3.1. Single Wall
8.3.2. Double Wall
8.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Product
8.4.1. Single Wall
8.4.2. Double Wall
8.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product
9. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application
9.1. Section Summary
9.2. Introduction
9.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Application
9.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Application
9.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Application
9.3.1. Food
9.3.1.1. Spreads
9.3.1.2. Sauces & Dressings
9.3.1.3. Confectionary
9.3.2. Beverages
9.3.2.1. Hot
9.3.2.2. Cold
9.3.3. Ice-cream
9.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027, By Application
9.4.1. Food
9.4.1.1. Spreads
9.4.1.2. Sauces & Dressings
9.4.1.3. Confectionary
9.4.2. Beverages
9.4.2.1. Hot
9.4.2.2. Cold
9.4.3. Ice-cream
9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
10. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use
10.1. Section Summary
10.2. Introduction
10.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use
10.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use
10.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By End Use
10.3.1. Food Service Outlets
10.3.1.1. Quick Service Restaurants
10.3.1.2. Hotels
10.3.1.3. Cafe
10.3.2. Institutional
10.3.2.1. Educational & Public Institutions
10.3.2.2. Private Institutes
10.3.2.3. Malls & Multiplexes
10.3.3. Household
10.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027 By End Use
10.4.1. Food Service Outlets
10.4.1.1. Quick Service Restaurants
10.4.1.2. Hotels
10.4.1.3. Caf
10.4.2. Institutional
10.4.2.1. Educational & Public Institutions
10.4.2.2. Private Institutes
10.4.2.3. Malls & Multiplexes
10.4.3. Household
10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use
11. Global Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
11.1. Section Summary
11.2. Introduction
11.2.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Region
11.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Region
11.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis 2014-2018, By Region
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)
11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast 2019-2027 By Region
11.4.1. North America
11.4.2. Latin America
11.4.3. Europe
11.4.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)
11.4.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region
12. North America Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Cups Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Market Structure Analysis
17.1. Market Analysis, By Tier of Companies
17.1.1. By Large, Medium and Small
17.2. Market Concentration
17.2.1. By Top 5 and By Top 10
17.3. Production Share Analysis
17.3.1. By Large, Medium and Small
17.3.2. By Top 5 and Top 10
17.4. Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players
17.4.1. The Americas Market Share Analysis, By Top Players
17.4.2. EMEA Market Share Analysis, By Top Players
17.4.3. Asia Pacific Market Share Analysis, By Top Players
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competition Dashboard
18.2. Company Market Share Analysis
18.3. Market Tier Structure Analysis
18.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)
18.5. Competition Deep Dive
18.5.1. Huhtamaki Oyj
18.5.1.1. Overview
18.5.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.5.1.3. Profitability
18.5.1.4. Production Footprint
18.5.1.5. Sales Footprint
18.5.1.6. Channel Footprint
18.5.1.7. Competition Benchmarking
18.5.1.8. Strategy
18.5.1.8.1. Marketing Strategy
18.5.1.8.2. Product Strategy
18.5.1.8.3. Channel Strategy
18.5.2. Colpac Ltd.
18.5.3. Detpak
18.5.4. The Cup Folk.
18.5.5. Dart Container Corporation
18.5.6. Go-Pak UK Ltd.
18.5.7. Benders Paper Cup Company
18.5.8. Good Start Packaging
18.5.9. Genpak, LLC
18.5.10. Pactiv LLC
18.5.11. Eco-Products Inc.
18.5.12. Vegware
18.5.13. Nupik-flo UK Ltd.
18.5.14. World Centric
18.5.15. Scyphus Limited
18.5.16. Fabri-Kal
18.5.17. BioPak Pty Ltd.
18.5.18. BVO International GmbH
18.5.19. Bio Futura B.V.
18.5.20. Lollicup USA Inc.
