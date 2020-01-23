Tryg’s independent Corporate Responsibility report 2019 has been published. The report gives a broad picture of Tryg’s work with Corporate Responsibility (CR) including our CR strategy, UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data.
The Corporate Responsibility report can be downloaded at https://tryg.com/en/CR
Tryg A/S
Ballerup, DENMARK
