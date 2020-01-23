Announcing the formation of a unique data driven forecasting research and consultancy focused on the hotel industry

Initial U.S. Hotel Industry outlook released with RevPAR expected to grow 0.2% and hotel values expected to decline 4.5% in 2020

Over the next five years, U.S. Hotel Industry RevPAR expected to grow at a 2.0% CAGR and hotel values expected to decline at a 0.3% CAGR

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel industry veteran Ryan Meliker today announced the formation of Lodging Analytics Research & Consulting (LARC). LARC provides a full suite of premium services to assist real estate and lodging companies to formulate astute business decisions through transparent and advanced analytics driven forecasting.

LARC’s methodology is based on a deep analytical approach, customized for each situation, resulting in the best possible analysis and enabling clients to make better business decisions. LARC was born from a background that combines expertise on and in: Wall Street, Hotel Operations, Lodging Consulting and Investment Advisory and Direct Hotel Investments. This background creates an unparalleled expertise in desktop analysis and forecasting across the lodging industry. LARC’s service offerings include the following:

Research Products including Market Intelligence Reports

Custom Research & Advisory Services

Investor Relations Advisory Services

“I am excited to announce the launch of LARC, which we expect to become an integral partner to hotel industry leaders, by using complex analytical forecasting methodologies to help owners generate best-in class returns, property managers maximize profits and lodging industry service providers utilize best-in-class market intelligence,” said Ryan Meliker, President & Co-Founder.

Daniel H. Lesser, Managing Partner and Co-Founder added, “LARC’s Market Intelligence Reports are unlike anything currently on the market, including detailed data on the lodging market as well as transparent forecasts of revenue growth, expense growth, EBITDA growth and property values over the next five years for the U.S. nationally and each of the 25 largest hotel markets in the country.”

Evan Weiss, Managing Partner and Co-Founder stated, “LARC’s approach to market intelligence is all-encompassing, data-centric and transparent. LARC will serve as an integral and vital partner to all real estate and lodging companies looking for the best possible information to help them make the most informed business decisions.”

In addition, LARC has released its initial U.S. Hotel Industry forecast. Currently, LARC expects U.S. RevPAR to grow at 0.2% in 2020 and at a 1.8% CAGR over the next three years. LARC also expects property values across the U.S. to decline by 4.8% in 2020 and at a 0.8% CAGR over the next three years. The below table illustrates a summary of LARC’s full U.S. Hotel Industry Outlook.

January 2020 LARC U.S. Hotel Industry Forecast Summary

2020 3-Year

Forward

CAGR 5-Year

Forward

CAGR Supply 2.4% 2.2% 2.1% Demand 1.1% 2.0% 2.0% Occupancy -1.2% -0.2% -0.1% ADR 1.5% 2.0% 2.1% RevPAR 0.2% 1.8% 2.0% Hotel EBITDA -4.5% -1.0% -0.6% Hotel Values -4.8% -0.8% -0.3%

Source: Lodging Analytics Research & Consulting

A complimentary sample Market Intelligence Report is available for download at www.larcanalytics.com . The full U.S. Market Intelligence Report is available for purchase as well.

About Lodging Analytics Research & Consulting

Lodging Analytics Research and Consulting (LARC) provides a full suite of premium services to assist lodging companies formulate astute business decisions through transparent and advanced analytics driven forecasting.