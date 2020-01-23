ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share compared to fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,076,000, or $.27 per share.  Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 12.30% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total assets were $504.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $527.4 million at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in total assets and deposits is primarily due to intentionally decreasing brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity.  This contributed to an improved net interest margin which was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 2.88% in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Total loans of $385.7 million increased $10.7 million, or 2.9% year over year.  We continue to focus on growing loans and core deposits while maintaining our underwriting standards.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $211,000, or 5.9% primarily due to the net interest margin improvement discussed above.  Non-interest income rose by $111,000, or 23.2% primarily due to increased loan fees.  Operating expenses increased by $57,000, or 2.1% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense related to the small bank assessment credits.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank.   Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):      
 Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018  2019  2018 
Return on Equity (ROE) 13.51%   12.30%  13.51%  13.28% 
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.02%   0.81%  0.97%  0.86% 
Net Interest Margin 3.15%   2.88%  3.03%  2.92% 
        
 December 31,    
  2019   2018     
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.70%   0.35%     
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.26%   8.42%     
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.18%   14.36%     
Book Value Per Share$9.77  $8.85     
Market Value Per Share$11.45  $11.49     
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.. .    


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):     
 Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019  2018  2019  2018
Interest Income$4,958,167 $4,941,598 $20,060,797 $19,248,659
Interest Expense 1,186,712  1,381,420  5,371,110  5,010,923
Net Interest Income 3,771,455  3,560,178  14,689,687  14,237,736
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -
Non-interest income 588,131  477,311  2,449,734  1,989,948
Operating Expenses 2,728,814  2,671,603  11,050,845  10,718,118
Income before taxes 1,630,772  1,365,886  6,088,576  5,509,566
Income tax expense 314,500  290,149  1,070,000  1,008,000
Net Income$1,316,272 $1,075,737 $5,018,576 $4,501,566
Net Income per share – diluted$0.33 $0.27 $1.27 $1.14
Dividends declared$0.13 $0.13 $0.52 $0.52
        


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):  
 December 31,
  2019   2018 
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$21,807,616  $31,715,786 
Time deposits with other banks 31,956,000   53,036,000 
Securities 38,214,458   39,551,366 
Loans 385,691,917   374,975,157 
Allowance for loan losses (2,751,767)  (2,672,568)
Loans, net 382,940,150   372,302,589 
Premises and equipment, net 8,343,479   8,295,195 
Other assets 21,676,803   22,466,636 
Total Assets$504,938,506  $527,367,572 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$390,063,519  $421,030,232 
Other borrowings 59,501,813   55,024,250 
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000 
Other liabilities 3,216,264   2,798,839 
Total Liabilities 466,184,596   492,256,321 
    
Equity   
Total Equity 38,753,910   35,111,251 
Total Liabilities and Equity$504,938,506  $527,367,572 
    

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528