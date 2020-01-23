MADRID and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevenPaths, Telefonica Cybersecurity Unit, a leading Intelligent MSSP/MDR provider, and Nozomi Networks Inc., a leader in OT and IoT security today announced they have partnered to address growing demand for managed security services and solutions designed to holistically address IT and OT cybersecurity requirements. ElevenPaths will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility to customers worldwide.



“Our clients around the world are deeply concerned about escalating threats and cyber risks. Security monitoring technologies such as the one provided by Nozomi Networks are a key piece in the cybersecurity strategy of companies with OT systems,” said Rames Sarwat, Director of Alliances at ElevenPaths. “With this partnership, our customers immediately gain access to OT network monitoring and threat detection that is fully supported by ElevenPaths’ cybersecurity services. By partnering with Nozomi Networks, we are adding key capabilities for identifying, assessing and monitoring threats and vulnerabilities in the OT environment that will be included as part of our current detection and response solutions to strengthen our customers’ resilience during the IT-OT infrastructure convergence that the digital transformation requires.”

“We are thrilled to team with ElevenPaths to help organizations meet their requirements for critical OT cybersecurity solutions that integrate effectively with the most value managed security services with 11 SOC´s and more than 2,700 dedicated cybersecurity professionals around the world,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “This partnership is great news that accelerates our efforts to help protect business critical infrastructure around the world.”

Valued for superior operational visibility, advanced ICS threat detection and strength across global deployments, Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,400 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Now in its sixth technology generation, Nozomi Networks solutions span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

ElevenPaths combines the freshness and energy of a start-up with the knowledge, power and strength of a global Telco to provide innovative solutions spanning prevention, detection and response to daily threats in our digital world. Their comprehensive security approach leverages the services and technology that have gained ElevenPaths recognition as a security solution thought leader. In-house innovations are combined with strategic partnerships to deliver a complete managed information security offering. This allows customers to achieve business-critical security objectives while keeping operating costs predictable and helping busy IT teams stay ahead of security issues. ElevenPaths will share their exceptional cybersecurity expertise with critical infrastructure. Its managed services leadership has been recognized for five years in a row in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services due to ElevenPaths’ ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cybersecurity Unit, we believe in the idea of challenging the current state of security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We’re always redefining the relationship between security and people, with the aim of creating innovative security products which can transform the concept of security, thus keeping us one step ahead of attackers, who are increasingly present in our digital life. We combine the freshness and energy of a start-up with the power, experience and robustness of Telefónica to provide solutions that enable prevention, detection and response against everyday threats in our digital world. We build strategic alliances to provide a strengthened security to our clients. Moreover, we work jointly with organizations and entities such as the European Commission, Cyber Threat Alliance, ECSO, EuroPol, Incibe, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for industrial cyber security and operational control. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers OT visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

