The market shipments of premium electric motorbikes are expected to cross 500 thousand units by 2026. The growing concerns about the carbon emission will support the adoption of electric motorbikes .

The increasing demand for high-performance electric two-wheelers will further drive the premium electric motorbike market demand. Premium motorbikes offer enhanced speed, maximum torque, the highest traveling range, and improved aesthetics as compared to other electric motorbikes.

Governments across the globe are offering significant subsidies to support the penetration of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, industry players, as well as governments across the globe, are also focusing on developing charging infrastructure, aiding to the demand.

The emergence of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology is attributing to the industry growth. Li-ion batteries aid to improve the overall performance of vehicles by enhancing range and mitigating maintenance requirements. However, the high cost of premium electric motorbikes is hampering market growth. Players are focusing on improving battery technology to reduce the overall cost of the motorbike.

The demand for sports electric motorbikes is expected to rise significantly over the forecast timeline due to their higher speed and maximum efficiency. Players operating in the market are offering electric sport motorbikes with a maximum speed of up to 200 km/h, having the acceleration of up to 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. The increasing number of racing events for electric motorcycles is expected to support the premium electric motorbike market revenue.

The rising demand for electric vehicles for urban use will support the 10 –15 kWh segment growth over the forecast timeline. These motorbikes have lower battery capacities as well as lower range offerings, which are ideal for urban uses. Companies are integrating swappable batteries into low-capacity motorbikes, allowing riders to replace the batteries any time without any instant requirements for recharging the previous batteries.

The North America premium electric motorbike market is anticipated to grow over the forecast timeline owing to government initiatives to curb the rising pollution across the region. The U.S. government is primarily focusing on deploying a greater number of charging stations to improve the electric motorbike production in the country. Additionally, the rising household disposable incomes in North American countries will elevate the industry demand over the next years.

Some major findings of the premium electric motorbike market report include:

Premium electric motorcycles are gaining high popularity across the globe due to their maximum speed, increased comfort, and enhanced aesthetics.

The increasing government initiatives to provide subsidies, incentives, and grants on the purchase of electric vehicles will support the adoption of premium electric motorbikes over the forecast timeline.

Leading market players are focusing on developing new battery technologies to improve the range as well as charging speed of motorbikes.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing market due to the availability of government subsidies and rapidly increasing household disposable income in China and India.

include Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Harley Davidson, Inc., Zero Motorcycles, Evoke Motorcycles, Hadin Motorcycles, IV electrics, Emflux Motors, KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd., Lightning Motorcycles, and Arc Vehicle Ltd. Players are focusing on providing technologically advanced products to enhance the rider’s experience. The latest technologies include battery management systems, fast charging, and AI.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Premium Electric Motorbike Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturer

3.3.3. Software & technology providers

3.3.4. System integrators

3.3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6. End-use landscape

3.3.7. Vendor matrix

3.4. Roadmap for premium electric motorbikes

3.5. Technology & innovation landscape

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.7. Pricing trends

3.7.1.1. North America

3.7.1.2. Europe

3.7.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.1.4. Latin America

3.7.1.5. MEA

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9. Growth potential analysis

3.10. Porter's analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Internal rivalry

3.11. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.11.1. Company market share analysis

3.11.2. Strategy dashboard (New product development, M&A, R&D, Investment landscape)

3.12. PESTEL analysis

