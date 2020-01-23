Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sailing Jackets Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sailing Jackets Market size is expected to reach $178.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The increased number of sailing events organized by various organizations is one of the main drivers of the market. A surge in involvement in small sailboat racing, yacht cruising, yacht racing, power boating, motor boating, or cruising and other such activities is expected to further raise the market potential of sailing jackets. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the viability of sailing jackets has gained importance among recreationists.
A significant part of the purchase decision of US consumers relies on the quality of the product. Manufacturers are also responsible for compliance with environmental and animal welfare standards. Certification of the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) has become important for North American and European clothing manufacturers. The purpose of this Regulation is to protect the animals and feathers used for sourcing. The manufacturers are concentrating on environmentally friendly insulation materials for these jackets.
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by End-user
1.4.2 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by Distribution Channel
1.4.3 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.1.3 Geographical Expansions
3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.2 Top Winning Strategies
3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019-Sep - 2017-Feb) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Sailing Jackets Market by End User
4.1 Global Kids Sailing Jackets Market by Region
4.2 Global Women Sailing Jackets Market by Region
4.3 Global Men Sailing Jackets Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Sailing Jackets Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Online Market by Region
5.2 Global Offline Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Sailing Jackets Market by Region
6.1 North America Sailing Jackets Market
6.2 Europe Sailing Jackets Market
6.3 Asia-Pacific Sailing Jackets Market
6.4 LAMEA Sailing Jackets Market
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
