Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sailing Jackets Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sailing Jackets Market size is expected to reach $178.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The increased number of sailing events organized by various organizations is one of the main drivers of the market. A surge in involvement in small sailboat racing, yacht cruising, yacht racing, power boating, motor boating, or cruising and other such activities is expected to further raise the market potential of sailing jackets. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the viability of sailing jackets has gained importance among recreationists.



A significant part of the purchase decision of US consumers relies on the quality of the product. Manufacturers are also responsible for compliance with environmental and animal welfare standards. Certification of the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) has become important for North American and European clothing manufacturers. The purpose of this Regulation is to protect the animals and feathers used for sourcing. The manufacturers are concentrating on environmentally friendly insulation materials for these jackets.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Sailing Jackets Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Sep-2019: Slam came into partnership with HISWA Te water in which it showcases its latest collections to exhibitors and visitors.

Aug-2019: Gill Marine partnered with Jaguar Vector Racing in which Gill supplies apparel for 2019/2020 seasons. Gill will produce an exclusive and bespoke range of technical and lifestyle apparel for Jaguar Vector Racing as well as support vector in its Worlds Record Programme and upcoming races.

Feb-2019: Gill Marine signed partnership agreement with Great Britain SailGP in which it supplies its latest range of clothing. Under the partnership, Gill Marine designs a bespoke line of Great Britain SailGP Team merchandise.

Feb-2019: Zhik partnered with Australia SailGP Team in which it supplies clothes to SailGP. SailGP will be taking part in all new, highly athletic global SailGP league, racing in cutting edge F50 wingsail, foiling catamarans.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



May-2019: Henri Lloyd launched its new Fremantle range in London, produced in their factory in Europe. The Fremantle range includes light-weight and durable collection aimed at sportsboat sailor and inshore keelboat.

Companies Profiled

Canadaian Tire Corporation Limited (Helly Hansen)

Henri Lloyd International AB (Aligro Group)

Gill Marine International Ltd.

Marinepool Sportartikel GmbH & Co. KG

Sail Racing International AB

Decathlon S.A.

Slam S.p.A.

Burke Marine Company

Zhik Pty. Ltd.

Regatta Ltd. (Risol Imports Ltd.)

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by End-user

1.4.2 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Sailing Jackets Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Geographical Expansions

3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2019-Sep - 2017-Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Sailing Jackets Market by End User

4.1 Global Kids Sailing Jackets Market by Region

4.2 Global Women Sailing Jackets Market by Region

4.3 Global Men Sailing Jackets Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Sailing Jackets Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Online Market by Region

5.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Sailing Jackets Market by Region

6.1 North America Sailing Jackets Market

6.2 Europe Sailing Jackets Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Sailing Jackets Market

6.4 LAMEA Sailing Jackets Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r19vht

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900