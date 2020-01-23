Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Serum Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hair Serum Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.86% CAGR during the forecast period.
The variation in hairstyle trends, a massive increase in disposable income, population increase, combined with rising global air pollution, are among the major factors boosting the hair serum growth market. It is also expected that increased use of professional haircare products in developed regions and increased adoption of organic ingredients in cosmetic products will create significant opportunities for growth for hair coloring products. Nonetheless, it is expected that the high cost of such premium and qualified products and the involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair is expected to hamper global hair serum market growth.
Hair serum companies have been strategizing to expand their product offerings to meet the needs of customers. On the other hand, natural ingredients in these items will improve outcomes and minimize the risk of problems associated with scalps such as inflammation and itching. Organic hair serum products can produce vibrant results like enhanced hair shine, enhanced hair power, and reduced hair loss, expected to deliver significant value sales growth during hair serum market forecast.
Recent Strategies Deployed in the Hair Serum Market
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Acquisition and Mergers
Companies Profiled
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Hair Serum Market, by Nature
1.4.2 Global Hair Serum Market, by Product Type
1.4.3 Global Hair Serum Market, by Form
1.4.4 Global Hair Serum Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Nov - 2015-Apr) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Hair Serum Market by Nature
4.1 Global Conventional Market by Region
4.2 Global Organic Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Hair Serum Market by Product Type
5.1 Global Hair Treatment Serum Market by Region
5.2 Global Hair Styling Serum Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Hair Serum Market by Form
6.1 Global Online Market by Region
6.2 Global Offline Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Hair Serum Market by Region
7.1 North America Hair Serum Market
7.2 Europe Hair Serum Market
7.3 Asia-Pacific Hair Serum Market
7.4 LAMEA Hair Serum Market
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
