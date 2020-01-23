Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coated Paper Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coated Paper Market size is expected to reach $36.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Increasing demand in various industries for marketing and packaging is expected to boost demand for products over the forecast period. Product demand is also influenced by the rising impact of media advertising such as newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalogs. In addition, a trend towards innovative and environmentally friendly packaging has resulted in the advent of bio-degradable packaging solutions that serve as a key market driver.
Paper with coating on one or both sides of clay or polymer is coated paper. The coating may be slender, gloss, matt or high-gloss (coated cast). Commercial printers usually offer a variety of coated and uncoated papers that can be used in printing projects. When used for printing, coated paper produces sharper, brighter images and is more reflective than uncoated paper. Even the dull and matte coated papers that are not very vivid provide a much better printing surface than uncoated papers. Normally, coated papers have coatings on both the sides of the sheet, but the coating can be applied on one side only, such as labeling.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region will witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth rate can be attributed to the increased production and consumption of coated paper across the Asian countries. The region is a host of to some of the largest paper-consuming nations, such as India and China, and the consumer range will continue to increase in various industries, boosting the regional market.
