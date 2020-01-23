Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coated Paper Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coated Paper Market size is expected to reach $36.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing demand in various industries for marketing and packaging is expected to boost demand for products over the forecast period. Product demand is also influenced by the rising impact of media advertising such as newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalogs. In addition, a trend towards innovative and environmentally friendly packaging has resulted in the advent of bio-degradable packaging solutions that serve as a key market driver.



Paper with coating on one or both sides of clay or polymer is coated paper. The coating may be slender, gloss, matt or high-gloss (coated cast). Commercial printers usually offer a variety of coated and uncoated papers that can be used in printing projects. When used for printing, coated paper produces sharper, brighter images and is more reflective than uncoated paper. Even the dull and matte coated papers that are not very vivid provide a much better printing surface than uncoated papers. Normally, coated papers have coatings on both the sides of the sheet, but the coating can be applied on one side only, such as labeling.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region will witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth rate can be attributed to the increased production and consumption of coated paper across the Asian countries. The region is a host of to some of the largest paper-consuming nations, such as India and China, and the consumer range will continue to increase in various industries, boosting the regional market.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Coated Paper Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Stora Enso came into partnership with HS Manufacturing Group (HSMG), a manufacturer of plant-based barrier coatings. The partnership is aimed at developing formed fiber products with the help of HSMG protean technology for use in contact packaging applications. This protean technology barrier coating can be applied in producing cellulose-based paper products.

Sep-2019: Oji Holdings teamed up with Nestle in which Nestle has adopted Oji's Paper in Thailand for replacing its plastic bag to paper bag. This collaboration helps Oji to expand its business to Thailand.

May-2019: Mineral Technologies announced an agreement with Century Paper & pulp, a division of Century Textiles and Industries Limited for installing 45,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Lalkuan, District Nainital, India. PCC is a specialty pigment for coating and filling high quality paper

Acquisition and Mergers



Oct-2019: Nippon Paper signed a definitive agreement to acquire Orora's packaging business in New Zealand and Australia. The acquisition includes fibre converting, cartons, B9 Paper Mill, specialty packaging, bags, functional coatings and Orora WRS packaging distribution operations. With the acquisition, Nippon enters integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in Oceania region.

Geographical Expansions



Jan-2019: Michelman expanded its reach to China by opening a new sustainability center. The expansion is aimed at expanding sustainable solutions and collaborations; this center incorporates technical expertise, dedicated space, and technology for promoting collaborative innovation between customers, partners, service providers, and suppliers of multiple industries.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2019: Dow unveiled OPULUX HGT, a new optical finishing for polyethylene (PE)-based packaging for addressing converters and brand owners in addressing recyclability targets. OPULUX HGT helps in the replacement of PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures with PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures, which offers high chemical and thermal resistance and offers excellent optics.

May-2019: Stora Enso introduced Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard for paper cups. The material is suitable for cold and hot drinking cups and this has been produced without the traditional plastic coating layer.

Mar-2019: Nippon Paper launched SHIELDPLUS series, a paper based materials with barrier properties. SHIELDPLUS was created by providing paper made from renewable sources of wood with a barrier coating layer based on water based coating technology for papermaking.

Companies Profiled

Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group)

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Michelman, Inc.

Solenis LLC (BASF SE)

Imerys S.A.

Arjowiggins S.A.S (Worms & Cie)

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Penford Corporation (Ingredion, Inc.)

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Coated Paper Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Coated Paper Market, by Type

1.4.3 Global Coated Paper Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2019-Dec - 2016-Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Coated Paper Market by Application

4.1 Global Packaging & Labeling Coated Paper Market by Region

4.2 Global Printing Coated Paper Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Coated Paper Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Coated Paper Market by Type

5.1 Global Coated Mechanical Coated Paper Market by Region

5.2 Global Coated Woodfree Coated Paper Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Coated Paper Market by Region

6.1 North America Coated Paper Market

6.2 Europe Coated Paper Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market

6.4 LAMEA Coated Paper Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12s5vg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900