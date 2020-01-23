ENDEAVOUR REPORTS Q4-2019
PRELIMINARY RESULTS AND 2020 GUIDANCE
2019 production up 6% over 2018 · Net Debt reduced by $129m in H2-2019 · Strong growth expected for 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
George Town, January 23, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its preliminary financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, with highlights provided in the table below.
Table 1: Preliminary Operational Highlights
|(for continuing operations)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Δ FY-19
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|vs. FY-18
|Gold Production, koz
|178
|181
|174
|651
|612
|+6%
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|~820
|803
|707
|~813
|744
|+9%
1This is a non-GAAP measure.
Sébastien de Montessus, President & CEO, commented:
"2019 was a pivotal year for the Company with the successful ramp-up of our Ity CIL project. Following four years of significant investment and the development of both Ity and Houndé, we are starting to see the strong cash flow generation capability of our operating assets. Net debt decreased by a further $77 million in the fourth quarter, nearly 50% more than the previous quarter, amounting to nearly $130 million in the second half of 2019. We believe the business is well positioned to significantly decrease its net debt in the coming year.
Our portfolio is now underpinned by two flagship assets, giving the business greater flexibility in mine planning and generating predictable and sustainable cash flows. Our goal is to optimize the mine plans for Ity and Houndé to secure a combined annual production of at least half a million ounces for a minimum of 10 years, while continuing to proactively manage and optimize our broader portfolio of assets.
We expect to see continued momentum across our business in 2020 with further production growth and exploration activities. We also expect to demonstrate additional value creation from our exploration program with the upcoming publication of maiden reserves for the Kari West and Kari Center discoveries at Houndé and the Le Plaque discovery at Ity.”
UPCOMING CATALYSTS
The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.
Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts
|ESTIMATED TIMING
|CATALYST
|Q1-2020
|Houndé
|Maiden reserve for the Kari West and Kari Center discoveries
|Q1-2020
|Ity
|Maiden reserve for the Le Plaque discovery
|Q2-2020
|Houndé & Ity
|Updated technical reports with mine plans including new reserves
|Q2-2020
|Fetekro
|Exploration and resource estimate update
|Late-2020
|Houndé
|Commence mining Kari Pump higher grade deposit
Q4-2019 AND FULL YEAR 2019 SUMMARY
Table 3: Group Production, koz
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|35
|36
|44
|138
|141
|Ity Heap Leach
|-
|-
|21
|3
|85
|Ity CIL
|60
|64
|-
|190
|-
|Karma
|27
|26
|33
|97
|109
|Houndé
|55
|55
|76
|223
|277
|PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|178
|181
|174
|651
|612
|Tabakoto (divested in December 2018)
|-
|-
|30
|-
|115
|TOTAL PRODUCTION
|178
|181
|204
|651
|727
Table 4: Preliminary Group All-In Sustaining Costs, US$/oz
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|~895
|767
|776
|~805
|819
|Ity Heap Leach
|-
|-
|622
|~1,086
|719
|Ity CIL
|~698
|575
|-
|~616
|-
|Karma
|~739
|901
|697
|~900
|813
|Houndé
|~914
|954
|588
|~875
|564
|Corporate G&A
|~15
|33
|46
|~25
|43
|Sustaining Exploration
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|GROUP AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|~820
|803
|707
|~813
|744
|Tabakoto (divested in December 2018)
|-
|-
|1,470
|-
|1,369
|GROUP AISC
|~820
|803
|818
|~813
|843
ITY MINE: CIL OPERATION
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 5: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For the Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,571
|1,639
|-
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.30
|0.97
|-
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,318
|1,183
|-
|Grade, g/t
|1.69
|1.94
|-
|Recovery rate, %
|79%
|88%
|-
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|60
|64
|-
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~631
|509
|-
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~698
|575
|-
Table 6: Ity CIL Yearly Performance Indicators
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|5,733
|-
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.45
|-
|Tonnes milled, kt
|3,693
|-
|Grade, g/t
|1.88
|-
|Recovery rate, %
|86%
|-
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|190
|-
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~542
|-
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~616
|-
2020 Outlook
HOUNDÉ MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 7: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For the Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|622
|661
|1,736
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|13.91
|14.67
|5.87
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,052
|1,015
|1,062
|Grade, g/t
|1.78
|1.85
|2.38
|Recovery rate, %
|92%
|92%
|93%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|55
|55
|76
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~699
|687
|508
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~914
|954
|588
Table 8: Houndé Yearly Performance Indicator
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,969
|5,822
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|11.86
|6.13
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,144
|3,948
|Grade, g/t
|1.83
|2.29
|Recovery rate, %
|93%
|94%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|223
|277
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~662
|459
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~875
|564
2020 Outlook
AGBAOU MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 9: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For the Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|580
|589
|481
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|9.94
|9.59
|13.65
|Tonnes milled, kt
|662
|672
|708
|Grade, g/t
|1.55
|1.77
|2.21
|Recovery rate, %
|96%
|95%
|95%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|35
|36
|44
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~744
|607
|601
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~895
|767
|776
Table 10: Agbaou Yearly Performance Indicators
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,183
|2,399
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|10.61
|11.40
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,699
|2,830
|Grade, g/t
|1.62
|1.70
|Recovery rate, %
|95%
|94%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|138
|141
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~627
|677
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~805
|819
2020 Outlook
KARMA MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 11: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For the Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|907
|948
|788
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.13
|3.60
|5.54
|Tonnes stacked, kt
|1,134
|919
|1,037
|Grade, g/t
|0.96
|1.17
|0.98
|Recovery rate, %
|84%
|79%
|88%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|27
|26
|33
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~688
|765
|592
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~739
|901
|697
Table 12: Karma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|3,745
|4,715
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.24
|2.59
|Tonnes stacked, kt
|4,196
|4,097
|Grade, g/t
|0.91
|0.95
|Recovery rate, %
|82%
|82%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|97
|109
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~788
|704
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~900
|813
2020 Outlook
BALANCE SHEET, FINANCING & LIQUIDITY SOURCES
Table 13: Net Debt Position, $m
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|(in US$ million)
|(PRELIMINARY)
|2019
|2018
|Cash
|~190
|120
|124
|Equipment financing
|~(82)
|(89)
|(100)
|Convertible senior bond
|~(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|Drawn portion of revolving credit facility
|~(310)
|(310)
|(230)
|NET DEBT POSITION
|~532
|608
|536
2020 OUTLOOK
Table 14: Production Guidance, koz
| 2019
ACTUALS
| 2020 FULL-YEAR
GUIDANCE
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|Agbaou
|138
|115
|-
|125
|Ity HL
|3
|n.a.
|-
|n.a.
|Ity CIL
|190
|235
|-
|255
|Karma
|97
|100
|-
|110
|Houndé
|223
|230
|-
|250
|GROUP PRODUCTION
|651
|680
|-
|740
Table 15: AISC Guidance, $/oz
| 2019 ACTUALS
(PRELIMINARY)
| 2020 FULL-YEAR
GUIDANCE
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|Agbaou
|~805
|940
|-
|990
|Ity HL
|~1,086
|n.a.
|-
|n.a.
|Ity CIL
|~616
|630
|-
|675
|Karma
|~900
|980
|-
|1,050
|Houndé
|~875
|865
|-
|895
|Corporate G&A
|~25
|30
|Sustaining exploration
|-
|5
|GROUP AISC
|~813
|845
|-
|895
Table 16: Mine Capital Expenditure Guidance, $m
|(in US$ million)
|SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|Agbaou
|17
|1
|Ity
|4
|26
|Karma
|13
|5
|Houndé
|49
|10
|MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|84
|43
Table 17: Exploration Guidance, $m
|2020 GUIDANCE
|2020 ALLOCATION
|Ity
|~14
|~34%
|Houndé
|~11
|~27%
|Fetekro
|~6
|~15%
|Agbaou
|~2
|~5%
|Karma
|~2
|~5%
|Kalana
|~2
|~5%
|Other greenfield
|~4
|~8%
|TOTAL
|40-45
|100%
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's Vice-President of Technical Services - a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.
Endeavour operates four mines across Côte d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma).
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING 2019 PRODUCTION AND AISC
Endeavour cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all figures contained in this press release including production and AISC levels are preliminary and reflect our expected 2019 results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported fourth quarter and 2019 results are subject to management’s final review, as well as audit by the company’s independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. The fourth quarter and 2019 AISC include expected amounts for year-end accrual and working capital adjustments. Endeavour will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its 2019 production and AISC levels when it reports actual results.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
APPENDIX 1: PRODUCTION AND AISC BY MINE
ON A QUARTERLY BASIS
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|ITY HL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|Unit
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|580
|589
|481
|1,571
|1,639
|-
|-
|-
|200
|907
|948
|788
|622
|661
|1,736
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|9.94
|9.59
|13.65
|1.30
|0.97
|-
|-
|-
|1.47
|4.13
|3.60
|5.54
|13.91
|14.67
|5.87
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|662
|672
|708
|1,318
|1,183
|-
|-
|-
|316
|1,134
|919
|1,037
|1,052
|1,015
|1,062
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.55
|1.77
|2.21
|1.69
|1.94
|-
|-
|-
|2.37
|0.96
|1.17
|0.98
|1.78
|1.85
|2.38
|Recovery rate
|%
|96%
|95%
|95%
|79%
|88%
|-
|-
|-
|87%
|84%
|79%
|88%
|92%
|92%
|93%
|Gold produced
|oz
|35,017
|36,129
|44,360
|60,387
|63,764
|-
|-
|-
|20,574
|27,247
|26,168
|33,459
|55,005
|54,708
|75,828
|Gold sold
|oz
|32,804
|36,081
|43,880
|56,287
|65,354
|-
|-
|-
|20,462
|27,705
|25,442
|33,516
|54,830
|58,392
|75,567
|Cash Cost Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~744
|607
|601
|~631
|509
|-
|-
|-
|563
|~688
|765
|592
|~699
|687
|508
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~895
|767
|776
|~698
|575
|-
|-
|-
|622
|~739
|901
|697
|~914
|954
|588
1) Includes waste capitalized
ON A FULL YEAR BASIS
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|ITY HL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|Unit
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|2,183
|2,399
|5,733
|-
|-
|1,127
|3,745
|4,715
|2,969
|5,822
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|10.61
|11.40
|1.45
|-
|-
|2.58
|4.24
|2.59
|11.86
|6.13
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|2,699
|2,830
|3,693
|-
|-
|1,307
|4,196
|4,097
|4,144
|3,948
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.62
|1.70
|1.88
|-
|-
|2.49
|0.91
|0.95
|1.83
|2.29
|Recovery rate
|%
|95%
|94%
|86%
|-
|-
|81%
|82%
|82%
|93%
|94%
|Gold produced
|oz
|137,537
|141,335
|190,438
|-
|2,702
|84,832
|96,534
|108,733
|223,304
|277,218
|Gold sold
|oz
|137,006
|142,559
|183,630
|-
|4,214
|85,191
|96,614
|108,308
|227,053
|276,046
|Cash Cost Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~627
|677
|~542
|-
|~1,038
|646
|~788
|704
|~662
|459
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~805
|819
|~616
|-
|~1,086
|719
|~900
|813
|~875
|564
1) Includes waste capitalized
