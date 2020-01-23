Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Practice Management Software Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
Dental practice management software provides the means to administer the daily operations for dentists and other healthcare professionals. The features of these solutions range from scheduling appointments, storing and exchanging information, contact records, and reporting, to charting the dental history, patient notes, and treatment plans. These may also include communication systems for dentistry employees and help with claims for insurance reporting and monitoring. Such tools are used by receptionists and dentists to ensure that their businesses run smoothly and that critical information is stored securely and easily accessible.
The dental field is continually evolving and changing to better meet the needs of the patient. Every year, new trends are emerging in the dental industry. Research shows that groundbreaking in-house and emerging dental developments will be filled in the coming year, including new technologies, better business practices, and new ways to maximize patient experience - and even robo-dentists.
Rapid dental evolution, including the transformation of stand-alone practice management tools into integrated EHR/practice management systems and specialized devices, is expected to stimulate demand. Increasing venture capital funding and support from the government is also expected to fuel global market growth. Market growth can be attributable to ongoing technological advancements in the field, increasing geriatric population worldwide, and successful government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In the North America regional market, the U.S. dominated the software market in dental practice management in 2018 and will see a similar trend in the coming years. Favorable demographic trends may play a role in high growth, such as a rise in elderly patients with oral disease. As a result of the attractive Economic and Clinical Health Act on Health Information Technology (HITECH Act), the rapid expansion of IT healthcare is stimulating market growth. Such factors is expected to encourage the industry to continue to dominate America.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson Companies, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Dental Practice Management Software Market.
Recent Strategies Deployed in the Dental Practice Management Software Market
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisition and Mergers
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Companies Profiled
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode
1.4.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Market Analysis
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2019-Dec - 2015-Dec) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment Mode
4.1 Global Web Based Market by Region
4.2 Global Cloud Based Market by Region
4.3 Global On Premise Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market by Region
5.1 North America Dental Practice Management Software Market
5.2 Europe Dental Practice Management Software Market
5.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Practice Management Software Market
5.4 LAMEA Dental Practice Management Software Market
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
