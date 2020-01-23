Talenom Plc, inside information 23 January 2020 at 14:00

Talenom intends to arrange a directed share issue to personnel in Finland

Talenom Plc’s Board of Directors is planning to arrange a directed share issue to personnel in Finland, in which shares in the company are offered for subscription to the personnel and franchise entrepreneurs of Talenom Group. The Board of Directors plans to decide on the detailed terms and conditions as well as the schedule of the personnel share issue in April 2020 at the latest.

“Talenom’s growth story is a great indication of our personnel’s commitment to the company’s values and objectives. The involvement of employees is important to us in everything we do and we want to encourage our employees to become also owners of the company along with the personnel share issue”, says the CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala.

A maximum of 20,000 new shares in the company would, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, be offered for subscription to personnel and franchise entrepreneurs in Finland. The purpose of the share issue is to engage the personnel and entrepreneurs by encouraging them to own the company’s shares. The Board of Directors sees that the share issue would be in the best interests of the company and that there would be a weighty financial reason for the company for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights. The maximum total number of new shares to be issued would represent approximately 0.3 per cent of the current total number of the company’s shares and the subscription price of the shares would represent the then prevailing stock price of the company’s share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, less a discount of 10 per cent.

The Board of Directors plans to decide on the final subscription price of the shares to be offered in the personnel share issue, on the share subscription period, on the payment procedure of subscriptions and on other terms and conditions of the share issue no later than in April 2020. The implementation of the decisions regarding the personnel share issue requires that the Board of Directors has a valid share issue authorisation granted by an Annual General Meeting.

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

