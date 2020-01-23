SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications, today announced that the subscription period for the rights offering has commenced. If exercising subscription rights through a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, rights holders should promptly contact their nominee and submit subscription documents and payment for the units subscribed for in accordance with the instructions and within the time period provided by such nominee. The broker, dealer, bank or other nominee may establish a deadline before February 3, 2020, by which instructions to exercise subscription rights, along with the required subscription payment, must be received.



All record holders of rights that wish to participate in the rights offering must deliver a properly completed and signed subscription rights statement, together with payment of the subscription price for both basic subscription rights and any over subscription privilege election, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the “Subscription Agent”), to be received before 5:00 PM Eastern Time on February 3, 2020. The mailing address for the Subscription Agent is:

By mail, hand or overnight courier:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

Operations Department

Attn: Reorg Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Under the rights offering, SINTX distributed one non-transferable subscription right for each share of common stock, Series B Preferred Stock and each participating warrant (on an as-if-converted-to-common-stock basis) held or deemed held on January 17, 2020, the record date. Each right entitles the holder to purchase one unit, at a subscription price of $1,000 per unit, consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into common stock at an initial conversion price of $2.00) and 500 warrants with an initial exercise price of $2.00. The warrants will be exercisable for five (5) years after the date of issuance. The subscription rights are non-transferrable and may only be exercised during the subscription period.

SINTX has engaged Maxim Group LLC as dealer-manager in the offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses, when available, may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

The Company's registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 17, 2020. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses for the rights offering may be obtained, when available, from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SINTX Corporation

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride spinal implants in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility for CTL-Amedica, the exclusive retail channel for silicon nitride spinal implants.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.