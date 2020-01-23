ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.61 for in the third quarter of 2019 and $0.58 for in the fourth quarter of 2018. Full-year 2019 net income was $73.4 million, compared with $60.4 million for the full-year 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2019 was $2.07, compared with $1.86 for the full-year 2018.



Adjusted net income amounted to $21.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019; $21.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019; and $19.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income excludes $0.6 million, $0.1 million, and $0.7 million in after-tax merger-related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. In addition, adjusted net income excludes $0.9 million in after-tax FDIC small bank assessment credits for the third quarter 2019. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This past year was one of strategic growth and outstanding execution for ConnectOne. We delivered record earnings and achieved strong deposit and loan growth. Credit quality remains solid while we also continue to be one of the most efficient banks in the country. We’re also pleased with the groundwork we're laying for our continued long-term success and recently crossed over the $7 billion mark in total assets. On January 2, 2020, we completed the acquisition of the approximately $1.0 billion Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. A financially savvy acquisition, this in-market transaction enhances our desirable franchise and provides attractive in-market growth opportunities. We’re on track to meet, or exceed, all financial metrics disclosed when the transaction was announced and expect to achieve cost savings in excess of the previously announced 60%.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “We’re very pleased with our fourth quarter results, which reflected continued strong core performance and excellent execution across the organization. We continue to operate with a return on tangible common equity in excess of 15% and a return on assets of approximately 1.40%. New loan originations were $243 million for the quarter, reflecting strong activity in our C&I segment. The strong originations, however, were largely offset by elevated loan payoffs, especially in our construction portfolio, which served to reduce sequential growth in total loans to only 2.1% annualized, which is well below our historical trend. Our pipeline remains strong and we continue to target a future growth rate in the 7.5%-10.0% range. On the funding side, we were particularly pleased with a very much improved deposit mix -- average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by more than 16% annualized and time deposits fell by a similar percentage -- and our loan to deposit ratio declined to 107%. Our efficiency ratio was 41.8% and tangible book value per share increased by $0.46 during the quarter to $16.06. Tangible book value per share has increased by 11.3% over the past year. Looking ahead, we remain diligently focused on our strategic priorities, which include solid organic growth in loans and deposits, improvements in operating efficiency through use of technology and superior returns on investor capital. On the M&A front, we are focused on flawless execution on completed transactions and remain opportunistic regarding potential future deals.”



Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2.0%, from the third quarter of 2019, resulting primarily from an 8 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 3.36% from 3.44%. Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2019. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 7 basis points lower than the adjusted net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted net interest margin contracted primarily due to lower prepayment and other fees on loans, while the decline in adjusted asset yields was largely offset by a lower cost of deposits and an improved funding mix.

Noninterest income was essentially unchanged at $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and higher than the $1.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increases from 2018 were due to the acquisitions of Greater Hudson and BoeFly, higher deposit fees, additional BOLI income and increases in gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest expenses totaled $22.2 million for fourth quarter of 2019, $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related expenses of $0.9 million and $0.2 million, during the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The third quarter of 2019 included an FDIC assessment credit of $1.3 million. Excluding merger-related expenses and the effect of the FDIC credit, noninterest expenses decreased $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease versus the third quarter 2019 was primarily attributable to decreases in marketing and advertising, occupancy and equipment and FDIC insurance expense, offset by increases in compensation expenses related to a larger staff and higher cash and equity-based compensation accruals. The increase versus the year-ago fourth quarter of 2018 was largely due to the aforementioned acquisitions.

Income tax expense was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were 23.0%, 22.9% and 16.3%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the full-year 2019 was 21.9%, compared with 15.2% for the full-year 2018. The increase in 2019 effective tax rates were primarily due an increase in taxable income and the negative impact of recent tax legislation in New Jersey.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, while the provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for both the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in net loan growth.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $49.2 million at December 31, 2019, $52.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $51.9 million at December 31, 2018. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.4 million at December 31, 2019, $25.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.80% at December 31, 2019, 0.85% at September 30, 2019 and 0.95% at December 31, 2018. Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $25.8 million at December 31, 2019, $25.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $23.8 million at December 31, 2018, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.51%, 0.50% and 0.53%, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.07% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.75%, 0.76%, and 0.77% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 147.0% as of December 31, 2019, 151.9% as of September 30, 2019 and 146.8% as of December 31, 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

At December 31, 2019, the balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank. The Company’s total assets were $6.2 billion, an increase of $712 million from December 31, 2018. Total loans were $5.1 billion, an increase of $606 million from December 31, 2018. Included in total loans were loans held-for-sale of $33.2 million. The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $731 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $117 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank, which increased capital by $56 million, as well as an additional $60 million in retained earnings. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.37% and $16.06, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.77% and $14.42, respectively. Tangible book value per share increased $0.45, or 2.9%, from the third quarter of 2019. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $168 million as of December 31, 2019 and $148 million and December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures including an adjusted net income available to common shareholders. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,717 $ 39,161 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 135,766 133,205 Cash and cash equivalents 201,483 172,366 Securities available-for-sale 404,701 412,034 Equity securities 11,185 11,460 Loans held-for-sale 33,250 - Loans receivable 5,113,527 4,541,092 Less: Allowance for loan losses 38,293 34,954 Net loans receivable 5,075,234 4,506,138 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 27,397 31,136 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,236 19,062 Accrued interest receivable 20,949 18,214 Bank owned life insurance 137,961 113,820 Right of use operating lease assets 15,137 - Goodwill 162,574 145,909 Core deposit intangibles 5,460 1,737 Other assets 59,465 30,216 Total assets $ 6,174,032 $ 5,462,092 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 861,728 $ 768,584 Interest-bearing 3,905,814 3,323,508 Total deposits 4,767,542 4,092,092 Borrowings 500,293 600,001 Operating lease liabilities 16,449 - Subordinated debentures 128,885 128,556 Other liabilities 29,673 27,516 Total liabilities 5,442,842 4,848,165 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 468,571 412,546 Additional paid-in capital 21,344 15,542 Retained earnings 271,782 211,345 Treasury stock (29,360 ) (16,717 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,147 ) (8,789 ) Total stockholders' equity 731,190 613,927 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,174,032 $ 5,462,092





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 64,833 $ 53,306 $ 255,479 $ 201,524 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,700 2,291 9,131 8,482 Tax-exempt 824 899 3,929 3,276 Dividends 409 495 1,778 2,012 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 242 232 1,167 839 Total interest income 68,008 57,223 271,484 216,133 Interest expense Deposits 16,272 12,398 65,570 39,936 Borrowings 4,305 4,664 19,595 18,982 Total interest expense 20,577 17,062 85,165 58,918 Net interest income 47,431 40,161 186,319 157,215 Provision for loan losses 500 1,100 8,100 21,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,931 39,061 178,219 136,115 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 914 794 3,484 3,094 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 169 30 512 61 Deposit, loan and other income 1,209 691 4,025 2,584 Net gains (losses) on equity securities (46 ) 58 294 (266 ) Net losses on sales of securities available-for-sale - - (280 ) - Total noninterest income 2,246 1,573 8,035 5,473 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,881 9,988 49,135 39,584 Occupancy and equipment 2,380 2,001 9,712 8,312 FDIC insurance 795 765 2,011 3,115 Professional and consulting 1,428 1,129 5,506 3,568 Marketing and advertising 273 244 1,353 980 Data processing 1,151 1,080 4,503 4,421 Merger expenses 871 936 8,955 1,335 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,047 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340 144 1,408 627 Other expenses 2,078 2,037 8,598 8,512 Total noninterest expenses 22,197 18,324 92,228 70,454 Income before income tax expense 26,980 22,310 94,026 71,134 Income tax expense 6,197 3,638 20,631 10,782 Net income $ 20,783 $ 18,672 $ 73,395 $ 60,352 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 2.08 $ 1.87 Diluted 0.59 0.58 2.07 1.86





ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)

Total assets $ 6,174,032 $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,096,224 $ 1,079,071 $ 1,018,951 $ 1,012,930 $ 925,229 Commercial real estate 1,559,354 1,551,182 1,555,542 1,483,852 1,279,502 Multifamily 1,518,400 1,513,216 1,589,340 1,608,613 1,562,195 Commercial construction 620,969 647,261 602,213 548,039 465,389 Residential 320,019 322,307 326,661 319,214 309,991 Consumer 3,328 2,436 2,041 4,157 2,593 Gross loans 5,118,294 5,115,473 5,094,748 4,976,805 4,544,899 Unearned net origination fees (4,767 ) (5,002 ) (4,256 ) (4,154 ) (3,807 ) Loans receivable 5,113,527 5,110,471 5,090,492 4,972,651 4,541,092 Loans held-for-sale 33,250 33,245 - 368 - Total loans $ 5,146,777 $ 5,143,716 $ 5,090,492 $ 4,973,019 $ 4,541,092 Investment securities $ 415,886 $ 437,080 $ 453,063 $ 528,103 $ 423,494 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,034 168,374 168,714 162,747 147,646 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 861,728 $ 828,190 $ 813,635 $ 833,090 $ 768,584 Time deposits 1,553,721 1,573,736 1,623,948 1,544,247 1,366,054 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,352,093 2,349,308 2,203,560 2,216,661 1,957,454 Total deposits $ 4,767,542 $ 4,751,234 $ 4,641,143 $ 4,593,998 $ 4,092,092 Borrowings $ 500,293 $ 512,456 $ 597,317 $ 603,412 $ 600,001 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,885 128,802 128,720 128,638 128,556 Total stockholders' equity 731,190 720,160 699,224 682,395 613,927 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 6,084,607 $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,085,640 $ 1,040,355 $ 1,024,617 $ 1,035,874 $ 896,032 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,074,889 3,144,978 3,088,231 3,011,692 2,771,239 Commercial construction 642,476 617,106 571,130 524,952 464,556 Residential 318,413 325,188 322,517 335,574 304,954 Consumer 4,165 3,525 3,252 3,397 4,292 Gross loans 5,125,583 5,131,152 5,009,747 4,911,489 4,441,073 Unearned net origination fees (5,031 ) (4,778 ) (4,463 ) (3,930 ) (3,340 ) Loans receivable 5,120,552 5,126,374 5,005,284 4,907,559 4,437,733 Loans held-for-sale 33,163 991 225 124 211 Total loans $ 5,153,715 $ 5,127,365 $ 5,005,509 $ 4,907,683 $ 4,437,944 Investment securities $ 427,973 $ 448,618 $ 513,814 $ 524,394 $ 421,316 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,257 168,598 164,709 162,814 147,741 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 844,332 $ 810,248 $ 800,856 $ 824,115 $ 775,824 Time deposits 1,533,425 1,598,378 1,551,014 1,515,249 1,329,743 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,348,752 2,300,886 2,183,384 2,236,630 1,915,353 Total deposits $ 4,726,509 $ 4,709,512 $ 4,535,254 $ 4,575,994 $ 4,020,920 Borrowings $ 452,837 $ 467,230 $ 603,260 $ 486,687 $ 477,800 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,830 128,747 128,666 128,585 128,502 Total stockholders' equity 732,173 714,002 694,978 680,168 606,378 Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Net interest income $ 47,431 $ 48,406 $ 45,530 $ 44,952 $ 40,161 Provision for loan losses 500 2,000 1,100 4,500 1,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,931 46,406 44,430 40,452 39,061 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 914 915 833 822 794 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 169 278 46 19 30 Deposit, loan and other income 1,209 1,116 914 786 691 Net gains (losses) on equity securities (46 ) 79 158 103 58 Net (losses) gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - (279 ) (9 ) 8 - Total noninterest income 2,246 2,109 1,942 1,738 1,573 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,881 12,449 11,822 11,983 9,988 Occupancy and equipment 2,380 2,480 2,357 2,495 2,001 FDIC insurance 795 (364 ) 825 755 765 Professional and consulting 1,428 1,499 1,370 1,209 1,129 Marketing and advertising 273 473 397 210 244 Data processing 1,151 1,058 1,139 1,155 1,080 Merger expenses 871 191 331 7,562 936 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,047 - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340 340 364 364 144 Other expenses 2,078 2,253 1,938 2,329 2,037 Total noninterest expenses 22,197 20,379 21,590 28,062 18,324 Income before income tax expense 26,980 28,136 24,782 14,128 22,310 Income tax expense 6,197 6,440 5,501 2,493 3,638 Net income $ 20,783 $ 21,696 $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Earnings Excluding the Following Items: Net income $ 20,783 $ 21,696 $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 Merger expenses (after taxes) 631 134 274 5,597 739 Loss on extinguishment of debt (after taxes) - - 732 - - FDIC small bank assessment credit (after taxes) - (916 ) - - - Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale (after taxes) - 195 2 (6 ) - Net (gains) losses on equity securities (after taxes) 32 (53 ) (110 ) (74 ) (40 ) Tax benefit on employee share-based awards (ASU 2016-09) - - - (20 ) (223 ) Net income-adjusted $ 21,446 $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,245,285 35,262,565 35,397,362 35,309,503 32,378,739 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.54 $ 0.33 $ 0.58 Diluted EPS-adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.61 0.60 0.57 0.49 0.59 Return on Assets Measures Net income-adjusted $ 21,446 $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 Average assets $ 6,084,607 $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 Less: average intangible assets (168,257 ) (168,598 ) (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) Average tangible assets $ 5,916,350 $ 5,890,815 $ 5,836,960 $ 5,746,247 $ 5,113,752 Return on avg. assets (GAAP) 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.29 % 0.80 % 1.41 % Return on avg. assets-adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) 1.40 1.38 1.35 1.18 1.44 (1) Represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(2) Adjusted net income divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)

Net income-adjusted $ 21,446 $ 21,056 $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 Average common equity $ 732,173 $ 714,002 $ 694,978 $ 680,168 $ 606,378 Less: average intangible assets (168,257 ) (168,598 ) (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) Average tangible common equity $ 563,916 $ 545,404 $ 530,269 $ 517,354 $ 458,637 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.26 % 12.06 % 11.13 % 6.94 % 12.22 % Return on avg. common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (3) 11.62 11.70 11.65 10.22 12.53 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 14.79 15.96 14.78 9.33 16.24 Return on avg. tangible common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (5) 15.26 15.49 15.46 13.63 16.65 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 22,197 $ 20,379 $ 21,590 $ 28,062 $ 18,324 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (340 ) (340 ) (364 ) (364 ) (144 ) Merger expenses (871 ) (191 ) (331 ) (7,562 ) (936 ) FDIC small bank assessment credit - 1,310 - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,047 ) - - Foreclosed property expense 8 (90 ) - 1 (8 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 20,994 $ 21,068 $ 19,848 $ 20,137 $ 17,236 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,929 $ 48,918 $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 Noninterest income 2,246 2,109 1,942 1,738 1,573 Net (gains) losses on equity securities 46 (79 ) (158 ) (103 ) (58 ) Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale - 279 9 (8 ) - Operating revenue $ 50,221 $ 51,227 $ 47,885 $ 47,150 $ 42,193 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 41.8 % 41.1 % 41.4 % 42.7 % 40.9 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 5,663,538 $ 5,649,058 $ 5,607,086 $ 5,522,934 $ 4,941,425 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,929 $ 48,918 $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,455 ) (1,566 ) (1,742 ) (1,233 ) (148 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 46,474 $ 47,352 $ 44,350 $ 44,290 $ 40,530 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.27 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (7) 3.26 3.33 3.17 3.25 3.25 (3) Adjusted net income divided by average common equity.

(4) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.

(5) Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.

(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.

(7) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.

As of

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Common equity $ 731,190 $ 720,160 $ 699,224 $ 682,395 $ 613,927 Less: intangible assets (168,034 ) (168,374 ) (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) Tangible common equity $ 563,156 $ 551,786 $ 530,510 $ 519,648 $ 466,281 Total assets $ 6,174,032 $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 Less: intangible assets (168,034 ) (168,374 ) (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) Tangible assets $ 6,005,998 $ 5,992,895 $ 5,940,352 $ 5,886,229 $ 5,314,446 Common shares outstanding 35,072,066 35,364,845 35,352,806 35,432,468 32,328,542 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.84 % 11.69 % 11.45 % 11.28 % 11.24 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 9.38 9.21 8.93 8.83 8.77 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.54 % 9.39 % 9.14 % 9.12 % 9.34 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 9.95 9.78 9.65 9.68 9.75 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 10.04 9.87 9.74 9.78 9.86 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.95 12.80 12.72 12.80 13.15 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.80 % 10.56 % 10.42 % 10.43 % 10.78 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.37 10.68 11.12 11.18 11.37 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.37 11.23 11.12 11.18 11.37 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.63 11.23 12.40 12.47 12.75 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.85 $ 20.36 $ 19.78 $ 19.26 $ 18.99 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 16.06 15.60 15.01 14.67 14.42 Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) : Charge-offs $ 1,029 $ 964 $ 406 $ 2,676 $ 920 Recoveries (22 ) (37 ) (146 ) (80 ) (25 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,007 $ 927 $ 260 $ 2,596 $ 895 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.08 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 23,431 $ 25,802 $ 26,498 $ 27,287 $ 28,043 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 26,050 25,519 23,419 20,393 23,812 Other real estate owned - 907 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 49,481 $ 52,228 $ 49,917 $ 47,680 $ 51,855 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,410 $ 19,681 $ 16,332 $ 8,191 $ 11,165 Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 38,293 $ 38,771 $ 37,698 $ 36,858 $ 34,954 Loans receivable $ 5,113,527 $ 5,110,471 $ 5,090,492 $ 4,972,651 $ 4,541,092 Less: taxi medallion loans 24,977 27,353 28,054 28,911 28,043 Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 5,088,550 $ 5,083,118 $ 5,062,438 $ 4,943,740 $ 4,513,049 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.97 1.00 0.98 0.96 1.14 Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.80 0.85 0.82 0.79 0.95 ALLL as a % of loans receivable 0.75 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.77 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 147.0 151.9 161.0 180.7 146.8 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 77.4 75.5 75.5 77.3 67.4 (8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.





