CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXL) announces that Mr. James McFarland and Mr. Steven Smith have resigned from its Board of Directors, and that Ms. Adrienne O’Reilly has resigned as Corporate Secretary.



Mr. Zaidi, Chairman, said, “The Board is grateful for the valuable contributions that Mr. McFarland, Mr. Smith and Ms. O’Reilly have made to the Board of Directors since September 2018, and wish each of them all the best in their future endeavors. The Board will initiate a search immediately for suitable candidates to join the Board of Directors and fill existing vacancies, and to act as Corporate Secretary.”

Strategic Alternatives Process

Arrow’s Board of Directors remain committed to the strategic alternatives process as announced on December 11, 2019.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s seasoned team is led by a hands-on and in-country executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

For further information contact:

Felix Betancourt John Newman Eric Van Enk, CFA Interim Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer VP Finance & IR E: fbetancourt@arrowexploration.ca P: (403) 237-5700 ext.107 P: (403) 237-5700 ext. 104 E: jnewman@arrowexploration.ca E: ericvanenk@arrowexploration.ca

Forward-looking Statements

