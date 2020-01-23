On 23 January 2020, the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to make the following changes in the Supervisory Board of subsidiary Tallinna Teede AS:

1) to remove Mr. Keit Paal as a member;

2) to appoint Mr. Ivo Volkov as a member for a three years' period starting from 23 January 2020;

3) to extend the powers of the member Mr. Tõnu Toomik for three years starting from 23 January 2020.

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Teede AS will continue with four members: Mr. Tõnu Toomik (The Chairman), Mr. Ivo Volkov, Mr. Veljo Viitmann and Mr. Alar Lagus.

Ivo Volkov’s CV is enclosed to this announcement.

Tallinna Teede AS performs project management and provides workforce for all road maintenance countrywide, builds road structures and the associated infrastructure, performs maintenance repair, road surface dressing and provides road maintenance services. The company also produces different mixtures in its own asphalt plant. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti holds a 100% interest in Tallinna Teede AS.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group’s revenue for 2018 was EUR 418.

