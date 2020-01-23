Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2019 on Thursday, 30 January 2020. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 14.00 CET on the same day.

Dial in numbers for the conference call:

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 09

UK: +44 333 300 9270

US: +1 833 526 8384

The conference call can be followed live:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v6offu8x

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+45 99 55 95 60

ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+45 99 55 79 96



The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

