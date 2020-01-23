BURLINGTON, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. ( CSE: DOSE ) (“RDT” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce their newest research partnership program entitled “Rapid Delivery of Therapeutics via Dissolution of Polymeric Films” with McMaster University , located in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. This research program, which was successfully awarded a NSERC Collaborative Research and Development (CRD) grant, will receive a total funding amount of $540,000 over three years, effective January 1, 2020.



The research collaboration will be led by the principal investigator, Dr. Alex Adronov and co-investigator Dr. Harald Stover , both of whom are full professors in the department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at McMaster University. The project will focus on developing novel biopolymer compositions that can offer enhanced drug delivery performance when formulated in oral dissolvable thin films.

The majority of therapeutic drugs are administered as pills, tablets and capsules because dosing can be better controlled compared to taking an oral liquid suspension. However, many patients have difficulty swallowing (children, the elderly, and patients suffering from dysphasia or severe nausea). Moreover, many pharmaceuticals that are swallowed undergo first-pass metabolism in the stomach, which can degrade the medicine over a prolonged period and can lead to liver toxicity.

Oral dissolvable film strips are an attractive alternative to pills because they quickly dissolve in the mouth and under the tongue, enabling the therapeutic drug to be absorbed rapidly into the mucosal membranes of the mouth, and transport into the bloodstream. Another advantage of using oral dissolvable film strips is that they bypass the gastrointestinal tract and can reduce liver toxicity.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics produces QuickStrip™, a proprietary oral dissolvable film strip that was shown in recent research study published in Frontiers of Pharmacology, that QuickStrip™ can provide greatly enhanced bioavailability and rapid uptake of the active ingredient compared to oral administration into the stomach.

“RDT is committed to playing a leadership role in the development of innovative solutions for delivering active ingredients to patients and consumers in health and wellness, medical cannabis and pharmaceutical markets. We are proud to be partnering on this project with McMaster University, Canada’s most research-intensive and renowned institution, and also grateful for the funding support from the Canadian government to help us advance our collaborative research efforts,” said Dr. Rina Carlini, Vice President, Research & Innovation at RDT.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to partner with RDT on this important project, which aims to significantly expand the drug repertoire deliverable using QuickStrip™ technology. It is a challenging endeavour, however, one that promises to expand our options for pharmaceutical delivery.” said Dr. Alex Adronov, McMaster University.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key business solution which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.com

For further inquiries please contact:

Kristina Shea

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Corporate Secretary

kshea@rapid-dose.com

(905) 876-8003

Social Media

RapidDoseTherapeutics.linkedin

RapidDoseTherapeutics.twitter

RapidDoseTherapeutics.facebook

QuickStrip.instagram

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the changes in officers of the Corporation express, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



