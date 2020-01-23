VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a technology Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce it has a total of 90,000 patients onboarded to its MyHealthAccess telemedicine patient portal.



MyHealthAccess will enable the Company’s Juno Electronic Medical Records (EMR) patient database to directly interact with their healthcare providers and primary care clinics via a user-friendly smart device application. Through the portal, patients are able to book appointments in real-time 24/7, chat with clinical staff and see their doctor from the comfort of their home or office via telemedicine.

MyHealthAccess will continue to evolve into a comprehensive patient portal that provides users a singular access point for all interactions with their healthcare providers and support staff. Additional features include the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to triage patient care. Using the application, the patient will answer a series of questions ahead of their appointment, which will be relayed to the physician along with a differential on possible diagnoses. This information will automatically be prepopulated to the physicians charting system and will provide key patient information prior to the scheduled virtual visit, not only saving the doctor valuable time but leading to a much more effective patient-doctor interaction.

“We are thrilled to announce 90,000 users and counting,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “The positive reception we have received from our physicians and patients alike has been overwhelming. With our latest acquisition of Livecare, we look forward to expanding our offering to MyHealthAccess users to include access to kindredPHR – a personalized health record used for storing, managing, and sharing your health information. The current state of healthcare is unsustainable and Premier Health is at the forefront of disrupting the status quo with our technology. With further integrations, our patients will have increased access to their charts, lab results, the ability to securely chat with clinical staff, reorder prescriptions and share remote health monitoring data with their doctor – all at their fingertips.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Company recently acquired Livecare, a pioneer in telehealth and a key enabler for sustainable health in geographically disperse populations. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com