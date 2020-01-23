WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“the Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2019 of $2.74 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Form 1099 Reference: (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share Ordinary Taxable

Dividends Taxable Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (2) Nondividend

Distributions (3) Section 199A

Dividends (4) 03/08/2019 03/22/2019 $0.680000 $0.571702 $0.009614 $0.008754 - $0.099544 $0.562088 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.680000 $0.571702 $0.009614 $0.008754 - $0.099544 $0.562088 09/06/2019 09/20/2019 $0.680000 $0.571702 $0.009614 $0.008754 - $0.099544 $0.562088 12/13/2019 12/27/2019 $0.700000 $0.588517 $0.009897 $0.009012 - $0.102471 $0.578620 Totals $2.740000 $2.303623 $0.038739 $0.035274 - $0.401103 $2.264884 (1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a (2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a (3) Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital (4) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019, has not been filed. As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the taxation under the federal rules. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific federal, state, and local income tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year.