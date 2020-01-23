Plano, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced today that the Company will host an analyst day event starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 7, 2020 at the New York Stock Exchange. Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau, Chief Financial Officer Bill Wafford and other members of the Company’s executive leadership team will share further details of its previously announced Plan for Renewal and provide a three-year financial outlook.

Management’s presentation and the question and answer session will be webcast live. Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the event. Given limited space, in-person attendance will be by invitation only.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings

The Company previously announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results for the period ending February 1, 2020 before market on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The news release will be followed by a live conference call and webcast conducted by Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau and Chief Financial Officer Bill Wafford that will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the event.

