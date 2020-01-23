Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Environmental Impact of E-Commerce 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diversity of consideration in the environmental burden of online commerce

One study cited in the report suggests that online shopping may have a lower carbon footprint than traditional in-store shopping because of more efficient logistics. Nevertheless, the determination of the environmental impact of E-Commerce is complicated by a range of considerations, including local transportation practices, and the type of delivery vehicles used by merchants, among others.



The high return rates and short-term sales events of online retail increase environmental impact



The high return rate of fashion items, one of the leading categories of B2C E-Commerce globally, attracts the attention of those concerned about the environmental consequences of online shopping. A January 2019 survey cited in the publication reflected that over a third of online shoppers returned a purchased item in the previous three months.

The consequences to the environment of returns is that they involve double transportation and may require disposal rather than resale. Further, special sales such as Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday place a burden on the environment due to the intense amount of packaging, shipping and delivery in a relatively short time, plus the disposal of serviceable items replaced with bargain-priced goods.



Online shoppers and merchants begin to show concern for the environment



While shoppers generally select the quickest delivery methods at the lowest price point, some recent studies cited in the new report indicate that when made aware of delivery options with a lower environmental burden, some shoppers would choose that method.



Likewise, leading E-Commerce merchants such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Zalando are making efforts to decrease the burden their businesses create on the environment through such things as logistics efficiencies, delivery with electric vehicles and use of recycled packaging materials.

