MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce Hayley Purcell has been appointed senior executive vice-president, global managing director, secretary and treasurer of the company. Ms. Purcell joined Guess & Co. Corporation initially as vice-president, associate, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer. Most recently, Ms. Purcell served as senior vice-president, managing director, secretary and treasurer. As senior executive vice-president, global managing director, secretary and treasurer, Ms. Purcell is a member of the company’s leadership team working closely with the CEO, COO and CFO. Ms. Purcell has responsibility for client relationship management and project management across the entire company. She will continue to oversee corporate administration and corporate affairs. Ms. Purcell will manage the company’s growth in U.S. and international markets. “From day one, Ms. Purcell has demonstrated that she is a capable leader for our company who is able to effectively manage client relationships and projects, while also being able to day to day operations as a senior member of the executive team,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president of Guess & Co. Corporation.



About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3d22aa6-325a-492d-a197-003294a5038c