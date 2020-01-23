Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Staying current on market dynamics and trends in the pharma world is a tall order.
The publisher surveyed 100 decision-makers in the pharmacovigilance space to gather their insights regarding the market and where it's heading. Survey respondents shared their experience regarding how their companies' pharmacovigilance activities are split between processes, how much of their work is outsourced and to what types of providers, and both in-house and outsourced personnel locations.
When the publisher gathers data on selection and performance, two audiences are typically in mind:
- The first audience is the sponsor companies. The researchers want to help decision-makers at sponsor organizations understand how peers in the industry select providers and how providers have performed for recent customers.
- The second audience is the providers. The publisher strives to assist providers in understanding how they are viewed through the eyes of their customers so they can better promote their strengths and improve areas where they may be falling short.
Study Sponsors
- Insights on the current pharmacovigilance market and what it is expected to look like in the next three years
- Trends in technology use for pharmacovigilance activities, including approaches to social media and ways to make pharmacovigilance work less manual
- How decision-makers in the industry select providers and how providers have performed for recent customers
CROs, Pharmacovigilance Providers, and Software Providers
- Which pharmacovigilance/drug safety activities are most prevalent, and which are most commonly outsourced
- The most critical capabilities customers are searching for when selecting a pharmacovigilance provider
- Which providers top the lists for perceived leadership, familiarity, proposal volume, and reported use of their pharmacovigilance services
- How your company's performance is rated along with a variety of attributes and how competitors perform along the same dimensions
Key Topics Covered
INTRODUCTION
METHODOLOGY
- Respondent Demographics and Qualifications
- Number of Ratings per Provider
- Number of Ratings per Software
6 MAJOR SECTIONS
PHARMACOVIGILANCE MARKET AND OUTSOURCING DYNAMICS
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Pharmacovigilance Activities by Process
- Pharmacovigilance Activities by Life Cycle Stage
- The proportion of Pharmacovigilance Activities Outsourced
- Case Processing Spend by Organization Type
- Regulatory Reporting Spend by Organization Type
- Benefit-Risk Management Spend by Organization Type
- Outsourcing Frequency by Service
- Location of In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees
- Location of Outsourced Pharmacovigilance Personnel
PROVIDER SELECTION
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Providers
- Frequency of Use
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Use of a Single Pharmacovigilance Provider
- Most Important Capabilities for Pharmacovigilance Provider
PROVIDER PERCEPTIONS AND INTERACTIONS
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Unprompted
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Prompted
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Familiarity
- Pharmacovigilance Providers to Include in RFP Process
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Usage
- Summary Table
PROVIDER AND SOFTWARE PERFORMANCE
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Provider Performance: Capabilities
- Provider Performance: Management/Delivery
- Performance Across Softwares
- Software Performance: Capabilities
- Software Performance: Quality/Usability
TRENDS IN PHARMACOVIGILANCE
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Database Structure Used
- Adverse Event Sources
- How to Make Pharmacovigilance Work Less Manual
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance Technologies
- Social Media
- Use of Social Media to Search for Patient Health Concerns
- Use of Social Media to Capture Adverse Events
- Effect on Pharmacovigilance Activities and Budget
- In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees Personnel
STUDY DATA
- Pharmacovigilance Activities by Process
- Proportion of Pharmacovigilance Activities Outsourced
- Pharmacovigilance Activities by Life Cycle Stage
- Location of In-house Pharmacovigilance Employees
- Location of Outsourced Pharmacovigilance Personnel
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers Currently In 3 Years
- Case Processing Spend by Organization Type
- Regulatory Reporting Spend by Organization Type
- Benefit-Risk Management Spend by Organization Type
- Use of a Single Pharmacovigilance Provider
- Outsourcing Frequency by Service
- Most Important Capabilities for Pharmacovigilance Provider
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Unprompted Other Responses
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Leaders, Prompted
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Familiarity
- Pharmacovigilance Providers to Include in RFP Process
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Usage
- Pharmacovigilance Provider Performance Drill-downs
- Accenture
- Activa CRO
- Apcer Life Sciences
- Ashfield Healthcare, formerly Drug Safety Alliance
- Bioclinica
- Chiltern, a Covance company
- Cognizant
- Covance
- Drug Safety Navigator
- ICON
- IQVIA, formerly Quintiles
- Kinapse, a Syneos Health Company
- Medpace
- MMS Holdings
- Navitas Life Sciences
- NDA Group
- Oviya Medsafe
- Parexel
- PharmaLex
- PharSafer
- PPD
- PRA/RPS
- Premier Research
- PrimeVigilance
- ProPharma Group
- PROSAR Pharmacovigilance
- Quanticate
- RxLogix
- Sciformix, a Covance company
- SGS
- SJ Pharma Consulting
- Symogen
- Syneos Health, formerly INC Research and inVentiv Health
- Tata
- UBC
- ZEINCRO
- Use of Safety Databases and Data Capture Tools
- Database Performance Drill-downs
- AB-Cube
- AgilePV
- Appian
- Aris Global ARISg (data capture)
- EudraVigilance Database Management System
- EXTEDO
- FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System)
- Genpact, including CommonWealth Informatics
- Individual Case Safety Reports/ICSR Databases
- In-house developed database
- My Meds and me
- Online Business Applications, Inc., IRMS-AE - Adverse Event Software
- Oracle Argus Safety (database)/Oracle Empirica (data capture)
- PharmacoSoftware vigiS3
- RxLogix
- SAS
- Sparta Systems, TrackWise
- VigiBase
- Database Structure Used
- Adverse Event Sources
- How to Make Pharmacovigilance Work Less Manual
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance Technologies
- Use of Social Media to Search for Patient Health Concerns
- Use of Social Media to Capture Adverse Events
- Social Media's Effect on Pharmacovigilance Activities and Budget
DEMOGRAPHICS
- Company Type
- Company Size
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Visibility into Safety Activities
- Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities
- Type of Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities
- Pharmacovigilance/Drug Safety Responsibilities by Phase
