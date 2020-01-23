GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $13.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, versus net income of $9.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $46.4 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $39.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in 2018. The increase in 2019 fourth quarter earnings as compared to 2018, primarily reflects an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in the provision for loan losses that was partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and income tax expense. The increase in full year 2019 earnings as compared to 2018, primarily reflects increases in net interest income and non-interest income as well as a decrease in the provision for loan losses that were partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and income tax expense.
Significant items impacting comparable fourth quarter and full year 2019 and 2018 results include the following:
The fourth quarter of 2019 was highlighted by:
The Company’s full year 2019 results were highlighted by:
William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. This performance reflects strong mortgage banking revenues, generally favorable asset quality metrics, and continued loan growth. Excluding the after-tax impacts of the MSR Changes, Assessment Credit and the Merger related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by 9.5% and 16.3%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year. As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, we will continue to focus on our key strategic initiatives, including: growth, process improvement, and effective risk management. Reflecting our success and our optimism about the future, we recently announced an 11% increase in our quarterly common stock cash dividend to 20 cents per share, to be paid on Feb. 14, 2020.”
Operating Results
The Company’s net interest income totaled $30.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.04 million, or 0.1% from the year-ago period, and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.5%, from the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.70% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.93% in the year-ago quarter and 3.76% in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $3.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.12 billion in the year-ago quarter and $3.29 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
For the full-year of 2019, net interest income totaled $122.6 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 8.2% from 2018. This increase is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was partially offset by a decline in the net interest margin. The Company’s net interest margin for all of 2019 declined to 3.80% compared to 3.88% in 2018. Full year 2019 and 2018 interest income on loans includes $1.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of accretion of the discount recorded on the TCSB loans acquired in the Merger. Average interest-earning assets totaled $3.24 billion in 2019 compared to $2.94 billion in 2018.
The decline in the net interest margin in 2019 as compared to 2018 primarily reflects the impact of lower market interest rates and a flattening of the yield curve.
Non-interest income totaled $15.6 million and $47.7 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, compared to $9.0 million and $44.8 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These variances were primarily due to changes in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net), as described below.
Net gains on mortgage loans were $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year of 2019, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $20.0 million compared to $10.6 million in 2018. These increases were primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination and sales volumes in 2019 reflecting lower market interest rates, which have increased mortgage loan refinance activity.
Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $1.3 million and a loss of $1.5 million in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For all of 2019, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $3.3 million as compared to income of $3.2 million in 2018. This activity is summarized in the following table:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Mortgage loan servicing:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Revenue, net
|$
|1,622
|$
|1,506
|$
|6,196
|$
|5,480
|Fair value change due to price
|628
|(2,395
|)
|(6,408
|)
|191
|Fair value change due to pay-downs
|(902
|)
|(622
|)
|(3,124
|)
|(2,514
|)
|Total
|$
|1,348
|$
|(1,511
|)
|$
|(3,336
|)
|$
|3,157
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $19.2 million at Dec. 31, 2019 compared to $21.4 million at Dec. 31, 2018. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the Company serviced approximately $2.58 billion in mortgage loans for others on which servicing rights have been capitalized.
Non-interest expenses totaled $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $26.8 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2019, non-interest expenses totaled $111.7 million versus $107.5 million in 2018. These year-over-year increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to higher compensation, health insurance, data processing and interchange costs as well as lower net gains on other real estate and repossessed assets. In particular, the fourth quarter 2019 increase in compensation and employee benefits as compared to 2018, in part reflects the Company’s strong financial performance that resulted in an increase in the year-end accrual for incentive compensation.
The Company recorded an income tax expense of $3.3 million and $11.3 million in the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.3 million and $9.3 million in the fourth quarter and full-year of 2018, respectively. The increase in income tax expense is primarily due to higher pre-tax earnings in 2019.
Asset Quality
Commenting on asset quality, President and CEO Kessel added: “Non-performing loans and assets as well as loan net charge-offs remain at low levels. In addition, thirty- to eighty-nine day delinquency rates at Dec. 31, 2019 were 0.02% for commercial loans and 0.45% for mortgage and consumer loans. These early stage delinquency rates continue to be well-managed.”
A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:
|Loan Type
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial
|$
|1,377
|$
|2,220
|$
|646
|Consumer/installment
|805
|781
|543
|Mortgage
|7,996
|6,033
|6,995
|Total non-accrual loans
|10,178
|9,034
|8,184
|Less – government guaranteed loans
|646
|460
|255
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|9,532
|$
|8,574
|$
|7,929
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
|0.35
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.39
|%
|Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
|0.32
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|Ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|274.32
|%
|290.27
|%
|284.87
|%
(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.
Non-performing loans increased $1.0 million from Dec. 31, 2018. This increase principally reflects an increase in non-performing mortgage loans partially offset by a decrease in non-performing commercial loans due primarily to pay-downs and transfers to other real estate. Other real estate and repossessed assets totaled $1.9 million at Dec. 31, 2019, compared to $1.3 million at Dec. 31, 2018. This increase is primarily due to the addition of a $0.6 million commercial office building located in Grand Rapids during the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.2 million and an expense of $0.6 million in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The provision for loan losses was an expense of $0.8 million and $1.5 million for all of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The level of the provision for loan losses in each period reflects the Company’s overall assessment of the allowance for loan losses, taking into consideration factors such as loan mix, levels of non-performing and classified loans, and loan net charge-offs. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.2 million and net charge offs of $0.1 million in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. For all of 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. At Dec. 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses totaled $26.1 million, or 0.96% of portfolio loans (1.01% when excluding the remaining TCSB acquired loan balances), compared to $24.9 million, or 0.96% of portfolio loans, at Dec. 31, 2018.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital
Total assets were $3.56 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of $211.4 million from Dec. 31, 2018, primarily reflecting growth in securities available for sale and loans. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.73 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, compared to $2.58 billion at Dec. 31, 2018.
Deposits totaled $3.04 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of $123.3 million from Dec. 31, 2018. The increase in deposits is primarily due to growth in reciprocal deposits that was partially offset by a decline in brokered time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.3 million at Dec. 31, 2019, versus $70.2 million at Dec. 31, 2018. Securities available for sale totaled $518.4 million at Dec. 31, 2019, compared to $427.9 million at Dec. 31, 2018.
Total shareholders’ equity was $350.2 million at Dec. 31, 2019, or 9.82% of total assets. Tangible common equity totaled $316.5 million at Dec. 31, 2019, or $14.08 per share. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
|Regulatory Capital Ratios
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Well
Capitalized
Minimum
|
Tier 1 capital to average total assets
|
9.49%
9.44%
5.00%
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
|11.96%
|11.94%
|6.50%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.96%
|11.94%
|8.00%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.96%
|12.94%
|10.00%
Share Repurchase Plan
On Dec. 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2020 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2020 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to buy back up to 1,120,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan commenced on Jan. 1, 2020 and, subject to the Board’s authority to amend or suspend the plan, and will last through Dec. 31, 2020.
During the 2019, the Company repurchased 1,204,688 shares at a weighted average purchase price of $21.82 per share (no shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2019).
The Company intends to accomplish the 2020 repurchases through open market transactions, though the Company could execute repurchases through other means, such as privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including, among others, securities law restrictions, the trading price of the Company's common stock, other regulatory requirements, potential alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The Company expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand.
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except share
|amounts)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|53,295
|$
|23,350
|Interest bearing deposits
|12,009
|46,894
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|65,304
|70,244
|Interest bearing deposits - time
|350
|595
|Equity securities at fair value
|-
|393
|Securities available for sale
|518,400
|427,926
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|18,359
|18,359
|Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
|69,800
|44,753
|Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value
|-
|41,471
|Loans
|Commercial
|1,166,695
|1,144,481
|Mortgage
|1,098,911
|1,042,890
|Installment
|459,417
|395,149
|Total Loans
|2,725,023
|2,582,520
|Allowance for loan losses
|(26,148
|)
|(24,888
|)
|Net Loans
|2,698,875
|2,557,632
|Other real estate and repossessed assets
|1,865
|1,299
|Property and equipment, net
|38,411
|38,777
|Bank-owned life insurance
|55,710
|55,068
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,072
|5,779
|Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights
|19,171
|21,400
|Other intangibles
|5,326
|6,415
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|Accrued income and other assets
|42,751
|34,870
|Total Assets
|$
|3,564,694
|$
|3,353,281
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|852,076
|$
|879,549
|Savings and interest-bearing checking
|1,186,745
|1,194,865
|Reciprocal
|431,027
|182,072
|Time
|376,877
|385,981
|Brokered time
|190,002
|270,961
|Total Deposits
|3,036,727
|2,913,428
|Other borrowings
|88,646
|25,700
|Subordinated debentures
|39,456
|39,388
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|49,696
|35,771
|Total Liabilities
|3,214,525
|3,014,287
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding:
|22,481,643 shares at December 31, 2019 and 23,579,725 shares at December 31, 2018
|352,344
|377,372
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|1,611
|(28,270
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,786
|)
|(10,108
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|350,169
|338,994
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|3,564,694
|$
|3,353,281
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|Interest Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|33,140
|$
|34,226
|$
|32,838
|$
|133,883
|$
|116,865
|Interest on securities
|Taxable
|3,031
|2,771
|2,782
|11,842
|10,874
|Tax-exempt
|325
|319
|408
|1,342
|1,743
|Other investments
|412
|495
|393
|1,861
|1,291
|Total Interest Income
|36,908
|37,811
|36,421
|148,928
|130,773
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|5,487
|6,236
|5,006
|23,425
|14,478
|Other borrowings and subordinated debentures
|711
|703
|746
|2,922
|3,013
|Total Interest Expense
|6,198
|6,939
|5,752
|26,347
|17,491
|Net Interest Income
|30,710
|30,872
|30,669
|122,581
|113,282
|Provision for loan losses
|(221
|)
|(271
|)
|591
|824
|1,503
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|30,931
|31,143
|30,078
|121,757
|111,779
|Non-interest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,885
|2,883
|3,092
|11,208
|12,258
|Interchange income
|2,553
|2,785
|2,669
|10,297
|9,905
|Net gains on assets
|Mortgage loans
|6,388
|5,677
|2,026
|19,978
|10,597
|Securities
|3
|-
|209
|307
|138
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|1,348
|(1,562
|)
|(1,511
|)
|(3,336
|)
|3,157
|Other
|2,420
|2,492
|2,466
|9,282
|8,760
|Total Non-interest Income
|15,597
|12,275
|8,951
|47,736
|44,815
|Non-interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|18,546
|16,673
|15,572
|67,501
|62,078
|Occupancy, net
|2,216
|2,161
|2,245
|9,013
|8,912
|Data processing
|2,308
|2,282
|2,082
|8,905
|8,262
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|1,055
|1,023
|1,051
|4,113
|4,080
|Interchange expense
|883
|891
|728
|3,215
|2,702
|Communications
|728
|733
|737
|2,947
|2,848
|Loan and collection
|709
|714
|782
|2,685
|2,682
|Advertising
|515
|636
|577
|2,450
|2,155
|Legal and professional
|533
|541
|528
|1,814
|1,839
|FDIC deposit insurance
|(38
|)
|13
|331
|685
|1,081
|Credit card and bank service fees
|111
|100
|104
|411
|414
|Net (gains) losses on other real estate
|and repossessed assets
|(63
|)
|52
|(53
|)
|(90
|)
|(672
|)
|Merger related expenses
|-
|-
|111
|-
|3,465
|Other
|1,800
|2,029
|2,030
|8,084
|7,615
|Total Non-interest Expense
|29,303
|27,848
|26,825
|111,733
|107,461
|Income Before Income Tax
|17,225
|15,570
|12,204
|57,760
|49,133
|Income tax expense
|3,346
|3,125
|2,268
|11,325
|9,294
|Net Income
|$
|13,879
|$
|12,445
|$
|9,936
|$
|46,435
|$
|39,839
|Net Income Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.41
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.70
|Diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.41
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.68
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Selected Financial Data
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Net interest income
|$
|30,710
|$
|30,872
|$
|30,756
|$
|30,243
|$
|30,669
|Provision for loan losses
|(221
|)
|(271
|)
|652
|664
|591
|Non-interest income
|15,597
|12,275
|9,905
|9,959
|8,951
|Non-interest expense
|29,303
|27,848
|26,592
|27,990
|26,825
|Income before income tax
|17,225
|15,570
|13,417
|11,548
|12,204
|Income tax expense
|3,346
|3,125
|2,687
|2,167
|2,268
|Net income
|$
|13,879
|$
|12,445
|$
|10,730
|$
|9,381
|$
|9,936
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.41
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.61
|0.55
|0.46
|0.39
|0.41
|Cash dividend per share
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.15
|Average shares outstanding
|22,481,551
|22,486,041
|23,035,526
|23,588,313
|23,988,810
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|22,776,908
|22,769,572
|23,313,346
|23,884,744
|24,339,782
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.56
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average common equity
|15.92
|14.64
|12.72
|11.14
|11.43
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|62.56
|63.76
|64.57
|69.27
|67.11
|As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)
|Interest income
|4.44
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.70
|%
|4.66
|%
|Interest expense
|0.74
|0.84
|0.86
|0.82
|0.73
|Net interest income
|3.70
|3.76
|3.87
|3.88
|3.93
|Average Balances
|Loans
|$
|2,776,037
|$
|2,786,544
|$
|2,699,648
|$
|2,621,871
|$
|2,627,614
|Securities available for sale
|488,016
|423,255
|441,523
|446,734
|433,903
|Total earning assets
|3,320,828
|3,285,081
|3,191,264
|3,152,177
|3,121,640
|Total assets
|3,529,744
|3,483,296
|3,388,398
|3,357,003
|3,327,002
|Deposits
|3,040,099
|3,023,334
|2,929,885
|2,909,096
|2,873,889
|Interest bearing liabilities
|2,251,928
|2,219,133
|2,155,660
|2,115,549
|2,058,720
|Shareholders' equity
|345,910
|337,162
|338,254
|341,592
|344,779
|End of Period
|Capital
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.96
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.72
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.17
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|9.80
|9.68
|9.98
|10.18
|10.36
|Tangible common equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|14.08
|$
|13.63
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.17
|$
|12.90
|Total shares outstanding
|22,481,643
|22,480,748
|22,498,776
|23,560,179
|23,579,725
|Selected Balances
|Loans
|$
|2,725,023
|$
|2,722,446
|$
|2,706,526
|$
|2,618,795
|$
|2,582,520
|Securities available for sale
|518,400
|439,592
|430,305
|461,531
|427,926
|Total earning assets
|3,343,941
|3,348,631
|3,239,247
|3,180,655
|3,162,911
|Total assets
|3,564,694
|3,550,837
|3,438,302
|3,383,606
|3,353,281
|Deposits
|3,036,727
|3,052,312
|2,978,885
|2,934,225
|2,913,428
|Interest bearing liabilities
|2,312,753
|2,272,587
|2,194,970
|2,141,083
|2,098,967
|Shareholders' equity
|350,169
|340,245
|330,846
|344,726
|338,994
|(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable
|Equivalent ("FTE")
|Net interest income
|$
|30,710
|$
|30,669
|$
|122,581
|$
|113,282
|Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
|104
|126
|423
|510
|Net interest income - taxable equivalent
|$
|30,814
|$
|30,795
|$
|123,004
|$
|113,792
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)
|3.68
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.85
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.70
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.88
|%
|(1) Annualized for three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|350,169
|$
|340,245
|$
|330,846
|$
|344,726
|$
|338,994
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|5,326
|5,598
|5,870
|6,143
|6,415
|Tangible common equity
|$
|316,543
|$
|306,347
|$
|296,676
|$
|310,283
|$
|304,279
|Total assets
|$
|3,564,694
|$
|3,550,837
|$
|3,438,302
|$
|3,383,606
|$
|3,353,281
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|5,326
|5,598
|5,870
|6,143
|6,415
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,531,068
|$
|3,516,939
|$
|3,404,132
|$
|3,349,163
|$
|3,318,566
|Common equity ratio
|9.82
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.62
|%
|10.19
|%
|10.11
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.96
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.72
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.17
|%
|Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|350,169
|$
|340,245
|$
|330,846
|$
|344,726
|$
|338,994
|Tangible common equity
|$
|316,543
|$
|306,347
|$
|296,676
|$
|310,283
|$
|304,279
|Shares of common stock
|outstanding (in thousands)
|22,482
|22,481
|22,499
|23,560
|23,580
|Common shareholders' equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|15.58
|$
|15.13
|$
|14.70
|$
|14.63
|$
|14.38
|Tangible common equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|14.08
|$
|13.63
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.17
|$
|12.90
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.
%
Independent Bank Corporation
