PARIS, BOSTON, LONDON, and MUNICH, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced 77% year-over-year revenue growth and over $1.5B GMV achieved by Mirakl-powered Marketplaces. In 2019, Mirakl added 49 new customers and closed $70M in series C funding led by Bain Capital Ventures. The success of Mirakl and its customers showcases the transformative power of the marketplace model.
Major highlights for Mirakl in 2019 included:
Additionally, Mirakl’s customers’ performance was outstanding in 2019, showing just how quickly the marketplace model is gaining traction:
“We are happy with our decision to add a marketplace. We’re in our fourth year, and I even think that we were too slow. Marketplace is a part of our corporate DNA, and [marketplace] sales are a critical component of our growth strategy overall,” said Brendan Toupin, Director, eCommerce Retail, Best Buy Canada.
The impact of marketplaces extend far beyond B2C retail brands. Nick Ostergaard, Manager of eCommerce Sales & Operations and Marketing Systems at Toyota Material Handling, said, “It was critical for our authorized dealers to join us online in an effort to upgrade the customer experience in the material handling industry. The marketplace model provides the perfect solution.”
To help organizations take advantage of the significant platform opportunity, Mirakl hosted its annual Marketplace & Platform Summit in Paris and the inaugural Marketplace & Platform Summit in Boston in 2019. These exclusive events brought together more than 600 market-leading organizations, innovative technology partners and top industry analysts from across the globe to celebrate the power and potential of the marketplace model. Adrien Nussenbaum, Mirakl co-founder and U.S. CEO, spoke about how platforms are forever changing how people and businesses interact. His message to attendees was, “Today, your strength is your relationship with your customers. Tomorrow, your strength is the ecosystem you build between your customers and partners.”
Gartner projects that more than 60% of online sellers will adopt marketplaces or include third-party sales in their eCommerce ecosystems by 2020. To meet the growing marketplace demand, Mirakl grew its team to 258 employees in 2019.
“We are proud to see our Platform Pioneers leveraging Mirakl solutions to reinvent commerce as we know it, and reap the benefits of a platform business model,” said Mirakl co-founder and CEO Philippe Corrot. “There’s no doubt that the digital revolution will continue to drive massive disruption in the years to come.”
About Mirakl
Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology, expertise and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, the Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace experts who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com.
