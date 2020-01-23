BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, commemorates the first International Alagille Awareness Day on January 24, 2020, acknowledging pediatric hepatologist and researcher Dr. Daniel Alagille, who first characterized the syndrome. Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder associated with liver, heart, eye and skeletal abnormalities without an approved pharmacological treatment.



“International Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day brings this condition to the forefront and it is an occasion to acknowledge and celebrate our ALGS families,” said Cher Bork, Executive Director of Alagille Syndrome Alliance (ALGSA). “We are grateful to our partners like Albireo Pharma, who have taken time to meet families in our community, and who are committed to supporting our efforts to increase understanding about this condition.”

ALGSA (www.alagille.org) is an international advocacy group representing patients and families. The nonprofit facilitates in-person and digital forums to increase community education and awareness among families, healthcare providers, and scientists. ALGSA also provides assistance programs to families in need and sponsors grants to advance scientific research.

“We celebrate the Alagille community’s successes in raising awareness. Each win is a step in the right direction towards what, hopefully, will be a better quality of life for everyone affected by rare cholestatic liver diseases,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Since our inception in 2008, Albireo has been relentlessly focused on developing treatments for serious cholestatic liver diseases.”

Albireo is committed to improving treatment options and outcomes for people with rare cholestatic liver diseases. Albireo initiated the first pivotal trial in the cholestatic liver disease progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, and plans to advance development of its investigational product, odevixibat, in other rare cholestatic liver diseases, which could include Alagille syndrome.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Albireo’s elobixibat, approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is based in Boston, Mass., and its key operating subsidiary is in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com .



