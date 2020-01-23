LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), an emerging leader in the global beauty and wellness marketplace, along with its licensed brand, Whim™ (SimplyWhim.com), is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new line of CBD tinctures, which will be marketed under the Whim™ brand.

Management notes that the product development team focused on developing a light, clean, pleasant-tasting CBD isolate tincture capable of complementing the overall Whim™ brand identity effectively and differentiating itself in the CBD tincture market on a user experience basis.

“The CBD market presents an excellent revenue opportunity for us because of the rapid growth rate defining the industry over the past two years. We’re a company that knows how to design products for women in the 35 to 49 age group, which is the largest demographic in the CBD marketplace,” stated Jacquie Carter Angell, president of The Marquie Group.

Angell, a former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, has emerged as a leading global expert in successfully targeting the women’s health and beauty market. A recent Brightfield Group study found that the CBD products market was slated to grow by over 700% in 2019 alone, with women accounting for a whopping 60% of that growth.

The Company has confirmed scheduling with its manufacturing partner, and deliveries are set to begin early next quarter.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TMGI), led by former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter Angell, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions using advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant-based ingredients formulated to enhance one's Inner Health and Outer Beauty.

