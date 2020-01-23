ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Zane has joined the MGP Ingredients (Nasdaq: MGPI) spirits brands team as market manager in Texas, bolstering MGP’s position in this key market. He brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the Lone Star State as a marketing and sales leader in beer, wine and spirits, including a focus on sales training in diverse markets around the world. Zane also has specialized financial acumen related to the alcoholic beverage industry.



Most recently, he served as Midwest manager for Dallas-based Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., where he was responsible for the Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas territory.

“David’s knowledge and experience across the industry and his many years in Texas markets are a boon to the work we began in the state last year,” said Vice President of Brands Andy Mansinne, citing a 2019 distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Co. “His ability to coach and build relationships across distribution channels further supports our Texas strategy.”

Before joining Magnolia Brewing, Zane had a 15-year career with Brown-Forman Corp., beginning in Woodbury, N.J., as an account manager, before moving to Texas in 2001. In Texas, he managed wine distributors and retailers and assisted in implementing statewide pricing. From 2007 to 2015, he was a U.S. sales training manager, developing employee training and courses on consultative selling skills, analytics and field pricing acumen.

Zane holds certification in beer serving and as a trainer for TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) to encourage responsible sales, service and consumption of alcohol. He is a graduate of Kean College of New Jersey in Union, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1989.

MGP brands available in Texas include Till® American Wheat Vodka; George Remus® Bourbon Whiskey; Rossville Union Rye Whiskey and Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey.

