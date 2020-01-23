HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $3,596,000 compared to $3,299,000 earned in the corresponding period of 2018.  The 9% increase in earnings is due primarily to the $404,000 improvement in net interest income and a lower provision for loan losses.  For the year ended December 31, 2019 net income totaled $14,215,000, an increase of $564,000, or 4.1%, from the $13,651,000 earned in the prior year.  The increase reflects improvement in net interest income, as well as a reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.57 and $0.53 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the year, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.25 for 2019 compared to $2.17 in 2018.  The return on average assets for the year was 1.18% with a return on average equity of 10.83% compared to 1.19% and 11.71%, respectively, in 2018.

Total assets were $1.231 billion as of December 31, 2019.  Loans receivable totaled $924.6 million as of December 31, 2019, with total deposits of $957.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $137.1 million.

Loans receivable increased $74.4 million, or 8.8%, from the prior year-end due primarily to a $40.4 million increase in commercial loans and a $34.0 million increase in consumer loans.  For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $96,000 and $1,194,000, respectively, compared to $203,000 and $907,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,066,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $379,000 compared to the same period in 2018.  For the year, net interest income (fte) totaled $39,612,000, an increase of $1,713,000 compared to 2018 due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including an $84.8 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1,696,000 compared to $1,600,000 for the similar period in 2018.  Gains on the sale of loans and securities increased $65,000, while all other items of other income increased $31,000 in the aggregate due primarily to service charges and fees.  Other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $6,778,000 compared to $7,065,000 in 2018, a decrease of $287,000 due primarily to non-recurring income recognized in 2018.  Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities increased $195,000 in the aggregate, while all other items of other income decreased $482,000, net.

Other expenses totaled $7,088,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $6,803,000 in the similar period of 2018.  The $285,000 increase includes a $165,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs.  All other operating expenses increased $120,000 or 3.7%, net.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, other expenses totaled $27,311,000 compared to $25,975,000 for 2018, an increase of $1,336,000.  Salaries and benefits increased $635,000 and data processing related costs increased $442,000.  All other operating expenses increased $262,000, or 2.5%, net.

Mr. Critelli commented, “In 2019, our earnings increased $564,000 over our previous record year of 2018.  Our Return on Average Assets was 1.18% and our Return on Average Equity was 10.83%.  Our cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2019 represents a 4.2% increase over the same period of last year.  Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $2.25 from $2.17 in 2018.  Our loan growth exceeded 8%, operating expenses remain well controlled, and our capital base remains above regulatory ‘Well Capitalized’ targets.  Please know that we continue to search out opportunities available to us, and look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of  New York.  The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements.  When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%.  We believe the presentation of interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)Three months ended
December 31		 Year  ended
December 31
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net interest income$9,833  $9,429  $38,606  $36,839 
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate233  258  1,006  1,060 
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis$10,066  $9,687  $39,612  $37,899 
            

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure.  Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity.  The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

 Three months ended
December 31,
 Year ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)2019 2018 2019 2018
           
Average equity$136,920  $118,442  $131,271  $116,538 
Average goodwill and other Intangibles(11,575) (11,678) (11,611) (11,723)
Average tangible equity$125,345  $106,764  $119,660  $104,815 
            

Contact:

William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com

           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets           
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)          
 (unaudited)          
  December 31      
  2019 2018      
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $15,038 $18,039       
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 377  309       
Cash and cash equivalents 15,415  18,348       
           
Securities available for sale 210,205  243,277       
Loans receivable 924,581  850,182       
Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,509  8,452       
Net loans receivable 916,072  841,730       
Regulatory stock, at cost 4,844  3,926       
Bank premises and equipment, net 14,228  13,846       
Bank owned life insurance 38,763  37,932       
Foreclosed real estate owned 1,556  1,115       
Accrued interest receivable 3,719  3,776       
Goodwill 11,331  11,331       
Other intangible assets 235  336       
Other assets 14,242  8,942       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,230,610 $1,184,559       
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand $207,299 $201,457       
Interest-bearing 750,230  745,323       
Total deposits 957,529  946,780       
Short-term borrowings 62,256  53,046       
Other borrowings 56,438  52,284       
Accrued interest payable 2,432  1,806       
Other liabilities 14,527  8,358       
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,093,182  1,062,274       
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares-  -       
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,          
authorized: 2019: 20,000,000 shares, 2018: 10,000,000 shares634  630       
issued: 2019: 6,340,563 shares, 2018: 6,295,113 shares          
Surplus 49,471  48,322       
Retained earnings 86,536  78,434       
Treasury stock, at cost: 2019: 12,007 shares, 2018: 2,470 shares (400) (81)      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,187  (5,020)      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,428  122,285       
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,230,610 $1,184,559       
           
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Statements of Income           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  (unaudited)          
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2019 2018   2019 2018
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$10,815 $9,759   $41,889 $36,404 
Securities 1,159  1,476    5,314  6,019 
Other 11  10    81  73 
Total Interest income 11,985  11,245    47,284  42,496 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 1,784  1,446    7,139  4,644 
Short-term borrowings 124  122    468  323 
Other borrowings 244  248    1,071  690 
Total Interest expense 2,152  1,816    8,678  5,657 
NET INTEREST INCOME 9,833  9,429    38,606  36,839 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 200  375    1,250  1,725 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES9,633  9,054    37,356  35,114 
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,168  1,085    4,450  4,295 
Income from fiduciary activities 156  126    610  589 
Net realized gains on sales of securities 21  -    254  213 
Gains on sales of loans, net 44  -    169  15 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 200  277    830  1,126 
Other 107  112    465  827 
Total other income 1,696  1,600    6,778  7,065 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 3,740  3,575    14,655  14,020 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 938  1,036    3,719  3,695 
Data processing and related operations 469  400    1,869  1,427 
Taxes, other than income 232  92    751  572 
Professional fees 362  232    1,113  993 
FDIC Insurance assessment 3  83    153  347 
Foreclosed real estate 9  104    45  172 
Amortization of intangibles 22  29    101  126 
Other 1,313  1,252    4,905  4,623 
Total other expenses 7,088  6,803    27,311  25,975 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,241  3,851    16,823  16,204 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 645  552    2,608  2,553 
NET INCOME $3,596 $3,299    $14,215 $13,651 
           
Basic earnings per share$0.57 $0.53   $2.27 $2.19 
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.57 $0.53   $2.25 $2.17 
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
           
For the Three Months Ended December 31 2019 2018      
           
Net interest income$9,833 $9,429       
Net income 3,596  3,299       
           
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.33% 3.33%      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.59% 3.54%      
Return on average assets 1.18% 1.12%      
Return on average equity 10.42% 11.05%      
Return on average tangible equity 11.38% 12.26%      
Basic earnings per share$0.57 $0.53       
Diluted earnings per share$0.57 $0.53       
           
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31          
           
Net interest income$38,606 $36,839       
Net income 14,215  13,651       
           
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.28% 3.36%      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.53% 3.53%      
Return on average assets 1.18% 1.19%      
Return on average equity 10.83% 11.71%      
Return on average tangible equity 11.88% 13.02%      
Basic earnings per share$2.27 $2.19       
Diluted earnings per share$2.25 $2.17       
           
As of December 31          
           
Total assets$1,230,610 $1,184,559       
Total loans receivable 924,581  850,182       
Allowance for loan losses 8,509  8,452       
Total deposits 957,529  946,780       
Stockholders' equity 137,428  122,285       
Trust assets under management 170,685  151,224       
           
Book value per share$21.67 $19.43       
Tangible book value per share$19.84 $17.58       
Equity to total assets 11.17% 10.32%      
Allowance to total loans receivable 0.92% 0.99%      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09% 0.13%      
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.19%      
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks$15,038 $20,067 $14,207 $13,583 $18,039 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 377  848  4,265  6,291  309 
Cash and cash equivalents 15,415  20,915  18,472  19,874  18,348 
           
Securities available for sale 210,205  211,199  238,083  240,621  243,277 
Loans receivable 924,581  905,582  887,673  864,198  850,182 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,509  8,405  8,228  8,349  8,452 
Net loans receivable 916,072  897,177  879,445  855,849  841,730 
Regulatory stock, at cost 4,844  3,137  3,155  3,132  3,926 
Bank owned life insurance 38,763  38,562  38,340  38,134  37,932 
Bank premises and equipment, net 14,228  13,927  13,880  14,165  13,846 
Foreclosed real estate owned 1,556  1,572  1,677  1,792  1,115 
Goodwill and other intangibles 11,566  11,588  11,611  11,638  11,667 
Other assets 17,961  17,779  17,865  18,390  12,718 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,230,610 $1,215,856 $1,222,528 $1,203,595 $1,184,559 
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand$207,299 $231,211 $221,764 $206,806 $201,457 
Interest-bearing deposits 750,230  743,222  759,460  767,609  745,323 
Total deposits 957,529  974,433  981,224  974,415  946,780 
Borrowings 118,694  88,684  92,118  85,779  105,330 
Other liabilities 16,959  17,845  17,703  16,629  10,164 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,093,182  1,080,962  1,091,045  1,076,823  1,062,274 
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,428  134,894  131,483  126,772  122,285 
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,230,610 $1,215,856 $1,222,528 $1,203,595 $1,184,559 
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31
Three months ended 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$10,815 $10,776 $10,328 $9,970 $9,759 
Securities 1,159  1,278  1,435  1,441  1,476 
Other 11  5  51  15  10 
Total interest income 11,985  12,059  11,814  11,426  11,245 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 1,784  1,787  1,839  1,729  1,446 
Borrowings 368  381  363  426  370 
Total interest expense 2,152  2,168  2,202  2,155  1,816 
NET INTEREST INCOME 9,833  9,891  9,612  9,271  9,429 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 200  300  300  450  375 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION          
FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,633  9,591  9,312  8,821  9,054 
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,168  1,200  1,052  1,031  1,085 
Income from fiduciary activities 156  167  145  142  126 
Net realized gains on sales of securities 21  169  64  -  - 
Gains on sales of loans, net 44  15  67  42  - 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 200  222  207  202  277 
Other 107  109  106  143  112 
Total other income 1,696  1,882  1,641  1,560  1,600 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 3,740  3,667  3,599  3,649  3,575 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 938  916  940  924  1,036 
Foreclosed real estate 9  24  (10) 23  104 
FDIC insurance assessment 3  (5) 84  71  83 
Other 2,398  2,189  2,172  1,981  2,005 
Total other expenses 7,088  6,791  6,785  6,648  6,803 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,241  4,682  4,168  3,733  3,851 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 645  775  646  543  552 
NET INCOME$3,596 $3,907 $3,522 $3,190 $3,299 
           
Basic earnings per share$0.57 $0.62 $0.56 $0.51 $0.53 
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.57 $0.62 $0.56 $0.51 $0.53 
           
Book Value per share$21.67 $21.41 $20.90 $20.16 $19.43 
Tangible Book Value per share 19.84  19.57  19.06  18.31  17.58 
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18% 1.27% 1.16% 1.09% 1.12%
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.42% 11.56% 10.93% 10.37% 11.02%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 11.38% 12.66% 12.01% 11.44% 12.23%
           
Net interest spread (fte) 3.33% 3.35% 3.24% 3.20% 3.33%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.59% 3.60% 3.49% 3.43% 3.54%
           
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92% 0.93% 0.93% 0.97% 0.99%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04% 0.05% 0.19% 0.26% 0.10%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09% 0.15% 0.15% 0.13% 0.13%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.24% 0.25% 0.24% 0.19%
           