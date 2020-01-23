HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $3,596,000 compared to $3,299,000 earned in the corresponding period of 2018. The 9% increase in earnings is due primarily to the $404,000 improvement in net interest income and a lower provision for loan losses. For the year ended December 31, 2019 net income totaled $14,215,000, an increase of $564,000, or 4.1%, from the $13,651,000 earned in the prior year. The increase reflects improvement in net interest income, as well as a reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.57 and $0.53 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the year, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.25 for 2019 compared to $2.17 in 2018. The return on average assets for the year was 1.18% with a return on average equity of 10.83% compared to 1.19% and 11.71%, respectively, in 2018.

Total assets were $1.231 billion as of December 31, 2019. Loans receivable totaled $924.6 million as of December 31, 2019, with total deposits of $957.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $137.1 million.

Loans receivable increased $74.4 million, or 8.8%, from the prior year-end due primarily to a $40.4 million increase in commercial loans and a $34.0 million increase in consumer loans. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $96,000 and $1,194,000, respectively, compared to $203,000 and $907,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,066,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $379,000 compared to the same period in 2018. For the year, net interest income (fte) totaled $39,612,000, an increase of $1,713,000 compared to 2018 due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including an $84.8 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1,696,000 compared to $1,600,000 for the similar period in 2018. Gains on the sale of loans and securities increased $65,000, while all other items of other income increased $31,000 in the aggregate due primarily to service charges and fees. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $6,778,000 compared to $7,065,000 in 2018, a decrease of $287,000 due primarily to non-recurring income recognized in 2018. Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities increased $195,000 in the aggregate, while all other items of other income decreased $482,000, net.

Other expenses totaled $7,088,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $6,803,000 in the similar period of 2018. The $285,000 increase includes a $165,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs. All other operating expenses increased $120,000 or 3.7%, net. For the year ended December 31, 2019, other expenses totaled $27,311,000 compared to $25,975,000 for 2018, an increase of $1,336,000. Salaries and benefits increased $635,000 and data processing related costs increased $442,000. All other operating expenses increased $262,000, or 2.5%, net.

Mr. Critelli commented, “In 2019, our earnings increased $564,000 over our previous record year of 2018. Our Return on Average Assets was 1.18% and our Return on Average Equity was 10.83%. Our cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2019 represents a 4.2% increase over the same period of last year. Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $2.25 from $2.17 in 2018. Our loan growth exceeded 8%, operating expenses remain well controlled, and our capital base remains above regulatory ‘Well Capitalized’ targets. Please know that we continue to search out opportunities available to us, and look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $9,833 $9,429 $38,606 $36,839 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 233 258 1,006 1,060 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $10,066 $9,687 $39,612 $37,899

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average equity $136,920 $118,442 $131,271 $116,538 Average goodwill and other Intangibles (11,575 ) (11,678 ) (11,611 ) (11,723 ) Average tangible equity $125,345 $106,764 $119,660 $104,815

