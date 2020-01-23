Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Motor Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Motor Market size is expected to reach $49.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Increased passenger and commercial vehicle demand is expected to boost the automotive motor market over the forecast period. Strict rules and regulations laid down by governments across the world to incorporate various active safety systems such as lane keep assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and anti-lock braking system (ABS) in vehicles are also likely to drive the motor vehicle market over the coming years. The growing need for more fuel-efficient vehicles is raising the need for higher efficiency and better quality automotive motors. In the coming years, this is expected to propel the automotive motor market.
The adoption of electric motors in automobiles has seen a steady rise over the forecast period. It is anticipated that increased emphasis on improving design and manufacturing processes to deliver better products with improved efficiency is expected to bode well for product demand. The market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the increase in the production of automobiles and the number of motors used in a particular vehicle.
Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Aftermarket and OEM. Depending on the sales channel, the market has been classified as OEMs and aftermarket. The OEM segment had a significant market share in 2018. Nevertheless, the aftermarket emerged as a dominant segment in 2018 and is expected to be seeing the fastest growth in the forecast years. The motors must be replaced after a certain period of time due to their extended use and to the improved performance of the vehicle that drives the segment.
Based on Application, the market is segmented into Comfort, Safety and Others. The safety motor segment is expected to see significant growth by 2025 due to the increasing strictness of government rules and regulations concerning the incorporation of safety systems in vehicles. The comfort application segment is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period as the comfort motor has improved driving capability.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Automotive Motor Market.
