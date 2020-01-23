Efficio Software Provides Enhanced, Secure Access to Patient Data and Delivers

Actionable Insights in a Secure Cloud Environment

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced the launch of Efficio™, a cloud-based data management software for use with the SynchroMed™ II intrathecal drug delivery system, that will allow clinicians to more efficiently manage their targeted drug delivery pump practices to treat patients with chronic pain, cancer pain and severe spasticity.

Efficio management software allows clinicians to manage patients’ pumps with greater efficiency and ease by consolidating, organizing and providing visual summaries of patient data from the clinician programmer in a secure cloud environment accessible at anytime, anywhere. Efficio connects individual patient measures and dosing trends, which can help clinicians unlock powerful therapy management insights. Additional benefits include the ability to proactively schedule patient appointments, facilitate prescription drug order tracking for pump refills, and printing reports on-demand. With Efficio, clinicians can manage patient data without the use of spreadsheets and easily export data into their electronic medical records systems as appropriate.

“For years, clinicians have been managing pump patients on their own with internal spreadsheets and other manual processes,” said Chris Beuer, M.D., director of pain management at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., who was involved with the pilot program. “Now, with the click of a button, I can understand the dosing history of an individual patient or produce end-of-day reports within minutes. Efficio also helps me manage pump refill dates, pump replacements, and monitor trends in dosing and patient function. It provides tremendous value to my practice, allowing me to focus more time caring for my patients.”

“Efficio marks another step in our journey to simplify targeted drug delivery therapy,” said Charlie Covert, vice president and general manager of the Targeted Drug Delivery business, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic. “We believe providing innovative solutions that simplify management of the therapy will enable clinicians to reduce pain or severe spasticity symptoms for even more patients with this proven therapy.”

Efficio software supports HIPAA compliance and is designed to safeguard protected health information. Data is protected using encryption and authentication. Access restrictions and login time limits are also in place to help protect data. To learn more about Efficio software, please visit medtronic.com/Efficio .

About SynchroMed™ II Intrathecal Drug Delivery System

The SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system offers a safe, proven, and effective way to manage chronic pain, cancer pain and severe spasticity for appropriate patients. SynchroMed II provides effective pain relief at a fraction of the oral dose with fewer side effects and has been shown to reduce or eliminate the use of oral opioids.1-4 A programmable pump and catheter are implanted under the skin and deliver prescribed amounts of medication directly into the intrathecal space near pain receptors in the spine instead of the circulatory system. The implanted pump stores and dispenses medication inside the body, reducing the opportunity for diversion of the drug, and misuse by individuals who are not prescribed the opioids.

About Medtronic Pain Therapies

Medtronic has more than a 40-year history of developing innovative medical devices that have been shown to alleviate pain in different disease states and has a broad portfolio of device-delivered therapies that are alternatives or adjuncts to oral opioids.3 Medtronic strives to be at the forefront of medical device innovation and to develop high-quality pain therapies that reduce pain and improve quality of life. While Medtronic pain therapies do not treat opioid addiction, the company is committed to leveraging its capabilities and product portfolio in partnership with stakeholders - patients, providers, payers, regulators, elected officials, patient advocacy groups and employers - to address the unmet needs of pain patients and to support efforts to prevent opioid misuse due to chronic intractable pain.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

References

