TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 on February 20, 2020. Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, of Altus Group will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast: altusgroup.com (under the Investor Relations tab) Live Call: 1-800-273-9672 (toll-free) or 416-340-2216 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com .

