WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2019 net income of $28.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to 2018 net income of $28.5 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. This compares to fourth quarter 2018 net income of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. On January 22, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2020.



In March 2019, the Company announced that, through its subsidiary, West Bank, it was initiating a growth strategy in three new Minnesota markets and has since opened full service branch offices in Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota. The financial results of 2019 have been impacted by compensation, occupancy and equipment costs, professional fees and business development costs related to this growth strategy, which totaled approximately $2.8 million on a pretax basis in 2019. The estimated pretax net interest income from loans and deposits and related fee income in these markets was approximately $1.1 million in 2019.

“We continue to successfully execute on our strategic priorities and at the same time deliver consistently strong financial results,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Despite the additional expenses in 2019 from our investment in opening branches in three new markets, the Company still achieved an all-time record for annual earnings. While continued net interest margin compression along with the cost of our expansion have presented financial challenges, we continue to benefit from our ability to manage credit quality and our disciplined approach to expense management.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “Our highly talented bankers in our new Minnesota communities generated over $119 million in loan originations in those markets in 2019. We are starting to see positive financial results from this expansion, and the results confirm our commitment to building shareholder value. We are beginning the new year with a positive return on our investment in our expanded markets which we believe will contribute to increased earnings in 2020.”

The Company will file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 27, 2020. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of our financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until February 7, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10137421.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 37,808 $ 46,369 Federal funds sold 15,482 1,105 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 398,578 453,758 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,491 12,037 Loans 1,941,663 1,721,830 Allowance for loan losses (17,235 ) (16,689 ) Loans, net 1,924,428 1,705,141 Premises and equipment, net 29,680 21,491 Bank-owned life insurance 34,893 34,249 Other assets 20,331 22,418 Total assets $ 2,473,691 $ 2,296,568 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 380,079 $ 400,530 Interest-bearing: Demand 346,307 336,089 Savings 996,836 950,501 Time of $250 or more 81,871 55,745 Other time 209,663 151,664 Total deposits 2,014,756 1,894,529 Federal funds purchased 2,660 19,985 Other borrowings 222,728 185,343 Other liabilities 21,727 5,688 Stockholders’ equity 211,820 191,023 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,473,691 $ 2,296,568





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,813 $ 19,200 $ 85,512 $ 71,189 Investment securities 2,973 3,255 12,053 13,117 Other 291 151 1,110 487 Total interest income 25,077 22,606 98,675 84,793 Interest expense Deposits 5,809 5,486 25,214 17,064 Federal funds purchased 22 48 241 188 Other borrowings 1,859 1,416 6,790 5,483 Total interest expense 7,690 6,950 32,245 22,735 Net interest income 17,387 15,656 66,430 62,058 Provision for loan losses 300 — 600 (250 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,087 15,656 65,830 62,308 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 651 616 2,492 2,541 Debit card usage fees 409 427 1,644 1,681 Trust services 490 456 2,026 1,921 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 162 163 644 631 Realized investment securities losses, net (23 ) (160 ) (87 ) (263 ) Other income 353 200 1,599 1,241 Total noninterest income 2,042 1,702 8,318 7,752 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,466 4,729 21,790 18,791 Occupancy 1,399 1,265 5,355 4,996 Data processing 644 662 2,735 2,682 FDIC insurance — 186 404 685 Write-down of premises — — — 333 Other expenses 2,067 2,344 8,122 7,505 Total noninterest expense 9,576 9,186 38,406 34,992 Income before income taxes 9,553 8,172 35,742 35,068 Income taxes 1,946 945 7,052 6,560 Net income $ 7,607 $ 7,227 $ 28,690 $ 28,508





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2019 4th Quarter $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 25.93 $ 21.01 3rd Quarter 0.46 0.46 0.21 22.47 19.63 2nd Quarter 0.41 0.41 0.21 22.32 20.14 1st Quarter 0.42 0.42 0.20 23.74 19.02 2018 4th Quarter $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.20 $ 23.88 $ 18.06 3rd Quarter 0.44 0.43 0.20 26.51 23.10 2nd Quarter 0.42 0.41 0.20 26.95 22.65 1st Quarter 0.46 0.45 0.18 26.85 23.65

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 14.61 % 15.45 % 14.34 % 15.68 % Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.99 % 2.95 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio* 48.76 % 51.16 % 50.96 % 48.33 % As of December 31, 2019 2018 Texas ratio* 0.23 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 0.89 % 0.97 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.56 % 8.32 %

* A lower ratio is more desirable.

Definitions of ratios:

• Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

• Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

• Net interest margin(1) - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

• Efficiency ratio(1) - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

• Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.

• Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

• Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 17,387 $ 15,656 $ 66,430 $ 62,058 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 184 341 834 1,529 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 17,571 15,997 67,264 63,587 Average interest-earning assets 2,360,375 2,124,148 2,277,461 2,075,372 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.95 % 2.99 % 2.95 % 3.06 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 17,571 $ 15,997 $ 67,264 $ 63,587 Noninterest income 2,042 1,702 8,318 7,752 Adjustment for realized investment securities losses, net 23 160 87 263 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net — 95 — 109 Adjustment for gain on sale of premises — — (307 ) — Adjusted income 19,636 17,954 75,362 71,711 Noninterest expense 9,576 9,186 38,406 34,992 Adjustment for write-down of premises — — — (333 ) Adjusted expense 9,576 9,186 38,406 34,659 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 48.76 % 51.16 % 50.96 % 48.33 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.





